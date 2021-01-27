ALBANY -- There was no love for Love’s on Tuesday as Albany City Commission members declined to approve a request to share costs of a road-widening for a new travel center for truckers.
The company, which is developing a 17-acre site in east Albany at Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue/Georgia Highway 300, requested that the city pay half of the estimated $107,000 cost of widening part of Turner Field Road.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has determined that the widening is needed to install a dedicated right-turn lane from Turner Field Road onto Clark Avenue for the Love’s Truck Stop facility. The turn lane is necessary due to the additional traffic expected to be entering Clark Avenue, which is part of a state highway.
Commissioners did not take a vote on allocating money from transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax funds during their Tuesday regular monthly meeting. Commissioner Chad Warbington said that providing money to the company could mean eliminating a city project planned for funding from the T-SPLOST.
“The reason for the lane is their plan,” he said. “The reason they need this lane is for this business. It’s going to be hard for me to support this.”
The new truck stop is expected to create about 75 new jobs in the community. Over the first 10 years, the estimated economic impact is $26 million in labor income, $49 million added to the economy and a $97 million total economic impact.
With Love’s investing $14 million in the project, the requested roughly $53,000 seems to be an amount the company can bear, said Commissioner Jon Howard, in whose Ward I the site is located.
“We will give tax breaks, but not give the kitchen sink and the bath water at the same time,” he said.
During a Wednesday telephone interview, Howard said the city is providing some benefits to the company by bearing the costs of relocating underground utility lines, including power and gas, at the site.
“That’s just a drop in the bucket of $14 million,” he said of the amount requested for the road-widening project. “It may come up again. I think the pulse of the commission is we do want to be business friendly.”
In response to a question from Warbington about what happens if the commission refuses to share the costs, Albany Engineering Director Bruce Maples said the city will notify the company and “see what their response is.”
The Herald sent an email to Love’s corporate media representatives but did not receive a response on Wednesday.
