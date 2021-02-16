ALBANY -- A proposed change to closing time for bars in Albany drew criticism on Tuesday from owners of establishments who said that the proposed ordinance would not allow sufficient time to clean up and close for the evening.
The Albany City Commission’s draft ordinance would change the time of closing and clearing patrons from 4 a.m to 3:15 a.m. It also would move back last call from 2:55 a.m. to 2:45 a.m.
Bo Henry, owner of the Harvest Moon restaurant and several other establishments, and Charley B’s owner Frank Tillman said that having the last drink sales at 2:45 and then totaling up receipts, tallying up tips and cleaning up within 30 minutes would be unrealistic.
Currently, bars may keep up to four workers in bars, night clubs and restaurants that sell alcoholic drinks on the premises until 5 a.m. to perform those duties. Drink sales end at 2:55 a.m., allowing for customers to stay inside until 4 a.m.
“If you want me to stop serving at 2:45, I’m fine with that,” Tillman told commissioners during their Tuesday work session. “I like to clean up my bar every night before I leave. If we’ve got to be out by 3:15, there’s no way I can get my paperwork done and clean up. I just want time to clean up before I go home.”
Henry invited commissioners to come out to see for themselves how much work has to be done after customers leave. Customers who bought a last round -- or rounds -- at 2:45 a.m. also would be rushed to finish their drinks.
Henry, who operates a shuttle service to take patrons home, also said they should be allowed to stay inside until the shuttles can accommodate everyone who needs a ride. About 76 percent of his receipts come from food, he said, and customers can order pizza by the slice up until about 2:45 a.m. under the current schedule.
Henry also suggested that customers could decide to go to a club that can stay open later in another county instead of coming to one of his businesses, and that people who want to continue their activities could seek out house parties. The latter would place partiers in neighborhoods where they could disturb residents and place them in locations that are unlicensed and uninsured.
He said his businesses serve a number of residents who work night shifts and want to unwind after they get off work.
“You can say it closed at 12 or it closes at 5; people are going to go home when they want to go home,” he said. “For those of us who are following the rules, my 120 employees who were kicked harder than anybody else (during the pandemic), I feel like we’re being punished and so do my employees.”
Albany attorney Joe Dent presented an analysis of 911 phone calls from 2019 and 2020 related to late-night incidents. Those calls show that convenience stores and 24-hour restaurants that do not sell alcohol have more incidents reported during late-night hours, he said.
His analysis included about 10 of the 40 or so bars and nightclubs in the city.
“I think changing the ordinance may be a reaction to a problem that doesn’t exist and a perceived crime problem in the early morning hours,” said Dent, who was asked by Sandtrap owner Gilbert Udoto to make a presentation. “The numbers just don’t support an ordinance change. A change would present more of a problem, I think.”
Commissioners could vote on the proposed ordinance change later this month.
