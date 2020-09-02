ALBANY — With time ticking down before the 2020 U.S. Census wraps up a media blitz that’s under way to drive participation, a break on utility bills may be driving participation more than anything.
The city of Albany has held several prize drawings from among the names of customers who verified completion of census forms, with the lucky winner getting a $500 utility credit.
The contests have made a noticeable difference, Paul Forgey, director of Planning and Development for the city of Albany and Dougherty County said.
“Those are really getting a lot of people to respond,” Forgey, who is heading up the Albany-Dougherty County Complete Count Committee, told Albany City Commission members on Tuesday. “That investment by the (Albany) Utility Board has been huge.
“Sept. 30 is when the census is complete. That gives us less than a month to count everyone. We have distributed flyers, information. We are working with television, radio and print media. (At) pharmacies, places where you stand in line, while you’re getting your prescription filled you can fill out the census.”
COVID-19 is one factor behind a slow initial participation rate this year.
Forgey said participation has picked up throughout the county. One census tract in east Albany still lags the rest of the county with only a 32.9 participation rate, but even that area has shown improvement since the last report.
The census makes a difference in the amount of federal grants a city or county receives and also comes into play in distributing relief money after a natural disaster such as the 2017 tornadoes that hit Albany and Hurricane Michael, officials said.
“For every person that is counted, that is $20,000 to $30,000 coming into the community that we wouldn’t otherwise get (over 10 years),” Forgey said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners heard a report form Albany Police Chief Michael Persley on the department’s activities for the first half of the year.
From Jan. 1 through Aug. 28, officers responded to 60,804 calls for service, with 38,851 initiated by calls from individuals and 21,953 initiated by officers. Of those, 1,410 involved crimes against a person and 3,734 were crimes involving property.
Police made 1,848 arrests of adults, and 290 were arrested two or more times for holding in a youth detention facility. Albany officers investigated 2,733 accidents, including five involving auto fatalities and one pedestrian fatality.
Officers issued 6,076 traffic citations and 3,084 warnings and investigated 83 incidents involving driving under the influence.
The jointly funded Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit made 117 arrests over the first half of the year on 276 charges and seized contraband valued at $1.2 million.
During that time, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigated 188 cases and made 100 arrests, seizing contraband valued at $5.4 million. Thirty-two percent of the cases in the 27-county region originated in Dougherty County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.