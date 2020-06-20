ALBANY -- The Albany City Commission expressed interest this week in addressing health care in the region by initiating a study to examine costs and access to providers.
Mayor Bo Dorough broached the subject during Tuesday’s commission meeting, painting the issue as one that impacts economic development. Dorough, who has in the past been a critic of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said that he has spoken to authorities who say a study could be conducted for about $250,000.
“I think we should work with the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, school board and even the hospital authority,” he said.
The cost of health care can impact the ability to recruit and retain existing industry, the mayor, who pointed to the departure of several large companies over the past couple of decades, said.
“It is my understanding health care costs are higher in Albany than anywhere in the Southeastern United States,” he said. “I think that is a deterrent to attracting industry. If we want to improve the quality of life, we need the ability to attract industry.”
Georgia also has a high number of uninsured residents at about 15 percent, third behind Texas and Oklahoma, he said.
Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said she would like the study to include an examination of the city’s health care and health insurance costs.
“Let us take a hard look at what our providers are doing,” she said.
Fletcher indicated she would be in favor of such a study “if we could combine it" (with other taxing authorities.
Commissioners Jon Howard, Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young also expressed interest.
“I do believe that we need a study to compare health care in Albany with other cities of our size,” Howard said. “Certainly we can say that if we survive this coronavirus, we need to ensure we are getting the best bang for our buck.”
In a statement, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said that the hospital system is focused on the economy of the region.
“As a major, comprehensive, regional health care system, we are proud to offer the kind of quality, cutting-edge specialty care that helps encourage major corporations such as P&G, Webstaurant and Georgia Pacific to continue to create jobs in Albany,” he said. “We appreciate the mayor’s desire to do everything possible to encourage and advance economic development in Albany.
“It is unfortunate the mayor’s claims during Tuesday’s City Commission were made based on largely discredited and completely unfounded rumors from many years ago. We are focused on the present and how we can provide the best care for all members of our community -- today and in the future.”
During a Friday telephone interview, Steiner said that hospital officials plan to address the City Commission in coming weeks to discuss the issue. Phoebe is southwest Georgia’s largest employer, and is “intently focused” on the economy.
“Last year, we formed an employer relations work group and began a series of CEO roundtables, meeting with leaders of major employers in our region to ensure Phoebe is effectively meeting the health care needs of their workers,” he said. “We would be happy to sit down with the mayor as well to discuss his concerns and develop partnerships to find solutions for the health disparities, poverty, crime and other challenges that exist in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.