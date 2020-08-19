ALBANY — Residential garbage customers in the city of Albany face a price increase for pick-up service, but that hike may not come until next year, depending on which company the Albany City Commission chooses to provide the service.
Commissioners received a report on the bids on Tuesday and could make a decision on Thursday during a special called meeting scheduled to address the issue.
Of the two bids rated by city staff as the best alternatives, one would mean an increase of $7.70 per month per household, but if commissioners accept the low bid from Concrete Enterprises Inc., the bump would be $2.69 and would not go into effect until the fall of 2021.
Alabama-based Amwaste has experience in the business and submitted a bid of $4.33 million per year, while Concrete Enterprises is looking to break into the residential hauling business and tendered a bid of $3.64 million per year.
The commission is considering a one-year trial with the local company for a contract serving about 11,000 customers west of Slappey Boulevard. City employees collect garbage east of Slappey.
Transwaste, which has served that pick-up zone since 2014, tendered a bid of $4.4 million per year on a five-year contract, which would increase current household garbage rates by $8.21 per month to a cost of $32.
If the city hired additional employees and purchased equipment to cover the territory, the estimated cost for all city customers would go up to $41.28 per month.
That is “not an acceptable option,” Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan said on Wednesday.
Concrete Enterprises agreed to provide the service for the initial year at the same cost as the current contract, she said.
If the company performs to expectations, the city would pay a balloon payment of $369,800 at the end of the first year of the five-year contract. At that time, the proposed contract price would go into effect with a $2.69 per-household increase citywide that would increase the monthly rate to $26.48.
“We certainly don’t want to pass an increase to customers right now,” Subadan said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “People are going through a bad time.
“For the first year, there would be no increase. That was part of the attraction of their bid.”
Craig Moye, Concrete Enterprise’s chief financial officer, told commissioners Tuesday that the company needs an answer quickly in order to purchase equipment needed to provide household pick-up service.
The current contract expires on Sept. 30.
“Through this process, we’ve been reaching out, putting a team together that has some experience” in household garbage, Moye said. “We are currently in the roll-off (container) business, which is related. We do hundreds and hundreds of pick-ups a day in that business.
“We feel like, with that business being similar and having that experience for years, we could do commercial collection very, very good.”
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider the proposals.
