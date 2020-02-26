ALBANY -- The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved a measure that would alter the way the county’s tax collector is selected with an eye toward having voters make a decision on the matter in a 2020 referendum.
But that schedule would seem overly optimistic as such a move likely would require that the Dougherty County Commission is on board and could pass a similar resolution quickly. If county elected officials were to back putting such a referendum on the ballot, local legislators would have to rush to bring it up for a full vote in the Georgia General Assembly during the current legislative session.
On Wednesday, county commissioners did not seem receptive to the idea.
Currently, the county administrator appoints a tax director responsible for collecting annual property taxes for the county, city and Dougherty County School Board. That selection is approved by the County Commission.
County voters in 1974 approved a referendum that amended the state’s constitution to allow for the county to appoint a tax director as opposed to having an elected tax commissioner.
City commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday requesting local state lawmakers to introduce legislation that would allow for a new referendum on the question. Commissioners approved the resolution by a 5-2 vote, with approval from Mayor Bo Dorough and Commissioners Matt Fuller, Jon Howard, Bob Langstaff and Chad Warington. Commissioners B.J. Fletcher and Demetrius Young were opposed.
Prior to the issue being brought up this year by Dorough, county commissioners said they have not fielded complaints about the operation of the tax directors office.
No one from the city approached the tax director’s office for an explanation on how the system is set up or operates or approached county commissioners prior to the Tuesday vote, County Commissioner Russell Gray said..
“I think the basis in which the City Commission and mayor presented their rationale for doing this is based on made-up issues, unfounded complaints from (some) citizens, and it was based on incorrect information around the rules and responsibilities of this position,” Gray said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “This is an issue of diplomacy, more than it is force, and the diplomacy part of this is missing.
“I’m pretty open to doing things in a different way if it makes sense. Nobody has explained a reason why it needs to change that makes sense.”
Were the office to revert back to supervision by an elected commissioner, it would make little or no change to operations, county commissioners said. As is the case in the state’s other 158 counties, a board of tax assessors sets property values and turns a tax digest in to the state for approval.
The tax director’s primary role is collecting those taxes, and the Dougherty Tax Collector's Office has a 98 percent collection rate, county elected officials said.
“It’s our job to make sure the taxes due to us are (collected), because that’s what we run the county off of,” Gray said. “The last thing I want to do is raise the millage rate because there is some serious deficiency in our tax office, which I see no evidence there is.”
Making the office elected would open it up to the potential influence of those who contribute to candidates’ campaigns, Gray said, and would limit the ability to remove a chief tax collector who was inefficient.
Under the current structure, County Commission members appoint -- and can remove -- the tax director.
“Ask any of them (city commissioner): Honestly, if you had a tax director for the city, would you want them to be employed or would you want them to be elected?” Gray said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Dorough said that in the state constitution, the office of tax collector is a constitutional officer, as is the case for county sheriffs.
City commissioners also pointed to there being hundreds of tax-exempt nonprofit organizations and churches that are granted exemption from property taxes and that there are millions of dollars worth of property that is not on the tax rolls.
“Whoever comes forward to qualify for this position, if we are fortunate enough to put it on the ballot, the person who comes forward, he or she will have to make the case of why they are qualified,” Dorough said during the meeting. “You have almost 300 churches and nearly 500 nonprofit agencies in this community”
Young raised the question of whether making the position elected would change those statistics.
“If we politicize the job, how does that improve the person’s performance?” he said. “I’m not against getting an elected tax commissioner, but is this going to solve the problems that were identified?”
County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas did not sound on Wednesday as if the issue is one that will be on the front burner for commissioners.
“I think we’re just going to digest that information for right now,” he said. “I’m going to review it with my commissioners and staff.”
