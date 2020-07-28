ALBANY – Sometimes success proves to be a double-edged sword. That seems to be the case when it comes to dealing with dangerous dogs in the city of Albany.
During the Tuesday evening Albany City Commission meeting, commissioners will address the policies of the Animal Control Board as it relates to dangerous dogs. The issue has recently emerged due in large part to the success of the Albany Human Society’s keeping the number of dogs held in the shelter below capacity through adoption, foster care or transport to other areas for adoption.
Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington has been researching the matter, and he he said one thing is certain: “When a dog attacks a human and inflicts injury and we declare it a dangerous dog under our city ordinance, there are only two options: The owner complies or we put it to sleep. Those are the two options.”
In the past, when the Albany Human Society was not successful in relocating animals through adoption, it was a relatively simple and fast process. Dogs were being euthanized at such a high rate the idea of a dangerous dog living for an extended period of time in the shelter was not a reality. However, the success of the Humane Society in getting animals adopted and relocated has made it possible for some dogs that have been deemed dangerous to live for over a year, and in some cases, they were inadvertently adopted out or relocated when their owners did not want them.
For owners who do want to keep their dogs, the Humane Society has given them the ability to have their dogs living in limbo at the shelter while they make piecemeal efforts to meet the mandates of the animal Control Board and the courts to take their dogs home.
“They kept saying we’re going to comply, give us one more month," Warbington said. "Oh, the insurance is too high; we need more time.
“Another issue that has surfaced is that there are loopholes. So when your dog is declared dangerous, you can quarantine it at home. You can take it to a vet. You don’t have to take it to the Humane Society. We had a recent incident where somebody’s dog bit two children and the owners took it to the vet. They then went and got their dog and took it to South Carolina to another rescue mission in South Carolina. Now there’s a dog in South Carolina. It had not even gone before the Animal Control Board. Their court date is next month. We need very clear guidelines so this doesn’t happen again. I respect the Humane Socitey flipping the kill rate, but there are now some ambiguities we have to clear up.”
During the same session, the Humane Society’s contract with the city is also up for debate.
