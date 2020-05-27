ALBANY -- After approving on Tuesday a resolution requesting residents wear face masks in public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Albany City Commission decided to take another look at a separate resolution requiring masks inside city-owned buildings.
The joint resolution with Dougherty County approved Tuesday requests that individuals wear cloth face masks while out in public. It was approved earlier this month by the Dougherty County Commission.
Dougherty County was, for about five weeks, one of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 in the country in terms of per-capita infections and deaths. The number of new cases has declined significantly but has plateaued in May, indicating the virus is still present in the community, according to health officials.
The joint resolution conforms with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks to help prevent spread of the disease. One question raised on the second resolution mandating masks in governmental buildings was what to do in cases where individuals refused to put on a mask.
In some parts of the country, the wearing of masks has sparked controversy and in one case in Michigan the fatal shooting of a security guard who was enforcing store policy that customers must wear masks.
“Are we going to expect our employees working in these various buildings to be the enforcers?” Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
Masks would be available for individuals seeking to enter government buildings, City Administrator Sharon Subadan said.
“I don’t think we’re trying to be the mask police, but we do want people to be safe,” she said. “We’ve been requiring city workers to wear masks for two months now.”
Commissioners agreed to wait until next week for a possible vote on the measure. The Dougherty County Commission is scheduled to discuss the resolution during its Monday meeting.
No county or city governmental buildings or courts are open to the public at this time.
“This ordinance does make provision for masks to be available at entrances,” Mayor Bo Dorough said. “I do want us to think through this to think how we will enforce this if anybody becomes hostile. If it’s just a matter of calling police, then we would have that in place.”
One possible way to make sure the public is on board with a policy requiring masks in governmental buildings is through education, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during a Tuesday telephone interview. People want to get back to a more normal lifestyle, and wearing masks is a way for people to do that safely while protecting others and themselves.
“We have to take precautions because (in) governmental buildings you have a lot of people coming in and out,” Cohilas said. “You have a lot of first responders in those buildings.
“We’re trying to make sure that we can take extra precautions for the people who are on the front line. We need to get the word out, make sure people understand.”
Gov. Brian Kemp recently helped the county procure 50,000 masks, and some of those could be provided to individuals entering governmental buildings.
“Everybody is doing their best to get to a new place of normalcy,” and masks at least for now are a part of returning to normal while protecting the public, Cohilas said. “This is simply, in my mind, a logical follow up.
“It (virus) is real, and you have neighbors and loved ones who have gotten the virus, some of whom got through it fine and others unfortunately who passed away. We have to find other ways to get on with our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.