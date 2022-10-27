ALBANY — There are two actions that elected officials can take that are sure to get the notice of voters: raising taxes and increasing their own salaries. The Dougherty County Commission did the former two months ago, and on Tuesday the Albany City Commission approved a pay increase for commission members.

The pay increase for the City Commission positions, approved by a 6-1 vote, from $15,000 per year to $22,800 will take effect in mid-2024. The mayor’s salary also will be increased from $25,000 to $35,000 per year.

