ALBANY – One of two defendants who committed a string of violent convenience store robberies in Albany in 2016, shooting and injuring two clerks, was sentenced to prison for his crime, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said in a news release.
Javarius Mallory, 26, of Albany, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner during a video conference to a total of 240 months in prison, 120 months per count, after pleading guilty in January to two counts of possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. His co-defendant, Anthony Parks, 28, of Albany, also pleaded guilty in January to two counts of possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. He will be sentenced at a later date. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Let me underscore that the use of weapons to terrorize hard-working citizens in peaceful places of business will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia,” Peeler said. “Criminals who engage in this conduct will face prosecution and severe punishment. I want to thank the FBI and the Albany Police Department for their excellent work in helping bring this defendant to justice.”
The defendants were involved in a violent robbery spree across Albany during 2016, both admitting guilt in a total of four of the seven robberies charged in the indictment. Parks and Mallory, armed and masked, robbed the Neighborhood Grocery on West Gordon Avenue close to midnight on Sept. 9, 2016. During the course of the robbery, Parks fired three shots into a locked office door, stealing a total of $8,702. A little more than two weeks later, on Sept. 23, 2016, Mallory admitted he held up the same Neighborhood Grocery Store on West Gordon Avenue, armed with a loaded 9mm pistol.
Every time Mallory demanded more money from the store clerk, he would discharge his weapon into the ceiling. Five spent 9mm shell casings were found inside the store, and Mallory ran off with $3,923. The defendants held up the BP store on Dawson Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2016 with two clerks inside. One clerk, who got on the floor when the pair walked in, armed and masked, was shot by Parks in the buttocks. The other clerk chased the defendants after they ran off on foot with cash stolen from the store, and fired his own gun at them, shattering the back windshield of a customer’s vehicle. Both Parks and Mallory, armed with handguns and wearing ski masks to cover their faces, robbed the Dawson Food Mart on Dawson Road on Nov. 3, 2016. Mallory shot the clerk in his leg.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, see www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Albany Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Michael Solis prosecuted the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.