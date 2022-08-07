Man with knife shot by Lee County Sheriff’s deputy


ALBANY – Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court.

Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and Quannesha Gatling, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

