ALBANY -- When the rapid emergence of COVID-19 forced residents to shelter in place and forego trips to restaurants and other businesses, local governments also were forced to alter their normal operations.
Albany and Dougherty County governments have been conducting business through virtual meetings since March, and while they can discuss issues and take votes, they are missing some of the features of in-person meetings with a public audience.
Responding to comments from the public is one area where the government boards are missing out as residents can no longer show up and give their opinions on various issues.
The Albany City Commission was more prepared than would have been the case because it started live-streaming its meetings prior to the arrival of the coronavirus. The initiative to stream meetings online came from new commissioners Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young and Mayor Bo Dorough.
That development probably helped the city get a little ahead of the curve when it began conducting meetings online through the city’s Facebook page, Dorough said.
“We had that in place before the safety restrictions,” the mayor said. “I am sure the commission is fortunate Commissioner Young, Commissioner Warbington and myself were adamantly in favor of returning meetings to television.”
Dorough, Warbington, Commissioner Jon Howard and City Attorney Nathan Davis have attended meetings in person at the Government Center instead of attending virtually from an off-site location.
“It’s difficult to maintain, not order, but conduct the meeting,” Dorough said. “There are challenges. Typically, you can see when someone raises their hand.”
To offset not seeing commissioners raise their hands to be recognized to speak, Dorough has called on commissioners frequently during meetings to give them an opportunity to speak.
There have been a few “technical” difficulties, Young said, but staff has done a good job making it work.
“I am really pleased with it, and I think it came at a pivotal time that I don’t think was anticipated,” the Ward VI commissioner said.
The ability of members of the public to offer comment has suffered, he said. The city has a procedure to speak to commissioners through the use of the virtual format, but it does require some patience. Recently Young said he received a comment from an Albany minister concerning the pre-meeting benediction that he had passed along and was played during a work session.
“If you don’t have citizen comment, you don’t really have citizen input,” Young said. “An individual citizen giving a comment gives their particular perspective through their particular filter, and it may be a way we wouldn’t have thought about it (issue) before.”
While not an ideal method for conducting meetings, the county government has been able to make the virtual meetings work, Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
“I think it’s been a work in progress, and we’re getting better at it,” he said. “Any time you have to change the manner in which you meet, there’s a learning curve. I do think that it’s been an efficient way to get work done that’s needed.”
Like he suspects is the case with other commissioners, Cohilas said he misses gathering and interacting with the other members of the board. There also is something lost in not being able to observe fellow commissioners during the meeting to get their reactions.
“Right now, what we’re trying to do is offer a platform where the public can see it and hear it,” Cohilas said.
