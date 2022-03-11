ALBANY — It’s the time of year when colorful growth sprouts from the ground, seemingly overnight, covering the landscape as far as the eye can see.
But in an election year, in addition to the flora and fauna, there will be the inevitable proliferation of campaign signs.
The rules for campaign signs don’t differ from those established for businesses or residents holding yard sales. But when it comes to sheer volume, the number of political signs heavily outweighs those for a band posting flyers for a weekend concert on light poles or those advertising lost pets.
During a Thursday interview, Albany Code Enforcement Director Nathaniel Norman outlined the do’s and don’ts for displaying campaign material. The Code Enforcement Department also provides enforcement in unincorporated Dougherty County.
His office provided materials to candidates placed at the Voter Registration and Elections Office notifying them of those rules.
“We don’t look at them as campaign signs, we look at them as illegal signs,” Norman said of those placed in prohibited locations. “We don’t see what the sign says; well, we see it, but that’s not what we’re looking for.”
Norman’s office plans to have a cleanup day in the near future to remove any signs placed illegally and also continuously keeps an eye out for signs that are in inappropriate locations.
Those include public rights of way, medians, utility poles, traffic poles, “anything that’s owned by the government,” the director said.
“Signs have to be placed on private property,” he said. “They also have to be placed with the owner’s permission.”
Yard signs can be no more than 3 feet in height, and there is a limit of two per yard.
While some of the prohibitions are designed for aesthetic purposes, others are in place for safety reasons. Signs aren’t allowed at street corners where they could block a driver’s vision of street signs or traffic signals.
“We don’t want a situation where a sign is on a corner and a kid is crossing the street, and you don’t see a stop sign and the kid’s not paying attention and something happens,” Norman said. “We don’t want to see that.”
In cases where the department picks up signs placed in illegal locations, the signs are held for a few days before they are destroyed.
Political candidates are given a warning on a first offense. Those who have questions can contact Norman’s office at (229) 438-3913.
Residents who have complaints can call 311 to report nuisance signs.
“When the operator picks up the phone, explain what the problem is and where it’s located,” Norman said.
Other prohibitions that apply to signs, whether for a political campaign or a business, include no moving signs, including animated signs with motion or sound, sounds with moving words or waving elements.
Signs are allowed on buildings but cannot block windows, entrances or sources of light or ventilation. Vehicles with signs are allowed in commercial zones only, and must be parked properly in parking spaces. Mobile signs require an occupational tax permit and are allowed only in areas zoned commercial or manufacturing.
