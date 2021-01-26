ALBANY -- Drug agents seized drugs, more than $13,000 in cash and 23 weapons during a recent search of an Albany residence that also netted three arrests.
One of the 23 firearms, which included handguns, shotguns and rifles, is reported to have been stolen.
The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit served a search warrant at the 1593 Georgia Ave. residence last week, according to a news release sent to media Monday. During the search, the agency said, officers discovered 41 pounds of marijuana, 7.5 ounces of cocaine, 3.6 ounces of ecstasy and assorted prescription pills.
During the operation police arrested three suspects on the following charges:
-- James Leroy Crosby, 58, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects;
-- Shai Marsalis Steenson, 27, trafficking marijuana, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
-- Hartania Lovella Ramsay, 19, trafficking marijuana, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Officials with the drug unit said it could make additional arrests as part of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.