ALBANY – The head of the Albany-Dougherty County Economic Development Commission tendered his resignation on Thursday.
EDC President Justin Strickland, who has been with the organization for about 12 years, will leave in February.
“He will end his tenure at the EDC at the end of February,” said Reedi Hawkins, director of marketing and research at the EDC. “He is interested in exploring some options and he is looking at other opportunities.”
Hawkins said that Strickland was not available for comment, but will available to speak with news organizations on Friday morning.
“The board has said it will perform a national search after his tenure here is over with,” Hawkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.