ALBANY – City and county governments will get more money to combat opioid abuse through a settlement in the latest batch of legal cases approaching a conclusion.
The latest proposed settlement includes drug manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan as well as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies, city of Albany Attorney Nathan Davis said.
The city and Dougherty County are among the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that includes state, municipal and county governments across the country.
Previous settlements that included drug distributors Janssen, Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson and AmerisourceBergen included payments totaling tens of millions of dollars that will be distributed over a number of years.
So far, the city has received $90,219, Davis said.
The terms of the latest settlement have not been released.
“This is the latest one,” he said. “I think the board will approve it at our night meeting later this month. Then we’ll send it to the law firms that are doing the heavy lifting in the case. This will just put us in line, like we were in line with the other settlements.”
In recent years, opioid overdose cases have increased dramatically in Dougherty County, and the shift of individuals who previously used pharmaceutical medications to street drugs, which often contain the super potent fentanyl, are thought to be a reason.
In 2021 there were 38 opioid-related deaths in the county, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. There were 29 confirmed deaths in 2022, with results still pending in another seven 2022 cases.
The settlement deal under discussion totals about $20 billion, Dougherty County Attorney Alex Shalishali said. In February the county received an installment totaling $34,000 related to an earlier settlement.
The Georgia Attorney General’s Office issued guidelines on how the money can be used in previous cases, Shalishali said.
“Generally speaking, the approved uses are toward (preventing) opioid overdoses and addiction or treatment and abatement,” he said.
The Albany City Commission and Dougherty County Commission are scheduled to vote on accepting the settlements during meetings in March.
The gist of the opioid-related lawsuits is that manufacturers and distributors improperly marketed the substances.