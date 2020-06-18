ALBANY -- The first, and what is hoped last, episode of online coronavirus news conferences wrapped up on Thursday with a familiar refrain from leaders encouraging residents to continue the practices that have drastically reduced the infection rate.
As of Thursday, the deaths of Dougherty County residents related to COVID-19 stood at 151, but for the previous two weeks just two deaths from the disease have been confirmed.
Three months after Dougherty County became a hot spot for COVID-19, there were no admissions of coronavirus patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital over the weekend, although there have been new admissions since Monday.
The recognition that the news conferences, initially held daily and then reduced over time to once a week, could be ended speaks to the new phase the community is entering. City, county and court offices will re-open on Monday, and some churches are holding live services.
“I’m very thankful we’ve come to that point where we can say we don’t need a press conference every day, we don’t need one three times a week,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “I also want to be very cautious. This is an exciting victory, but it is not a total victory.”
At one time, there were counties in the region with an infection rate of 4,000 residents per 100,000 in population, he said. Currently, Dougherty County is at a rate equal to 74.4 per 100,000.
The response in terms of gearing up, making quick decisions and requesting resources from the state combined to allow flattening the curve of new infections and residents ultimately returning to a more normal life, Cohilas said.
While health officials still recommend that those who are more vulnerable due to age or health conditions continue to shelter in place, many people have been able to re-emerge to engage in everyday activities and work. And recommendations to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing, concepts that entered the collective vocabulary with the pandemic, will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
A return to the kind of lifestyles people enjoyed prior to mid-April likely will not be possible until there is a vaccine, Cohilas said.
“We have many vulnerable people in this community,” he said. “We have greatly slowed the number of deaths. Any death is too many, but we have vastly slowed a horrific situation. For those of us who are healthy, we need to continue to make smart decisions.
“We cannot continue to shelter ourselves in fear, because when you do that you literally encourage more death, more pain, more harm from other causes.”
During the worst of the crisis in late March and early April, there were 27 deaths of Dougherty County residents during the week of March 29 through April 4; 26 the following week, and 27 the next week, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
There were 86 deaths in April, 38 in March and 25 in May, he said. So far in June, there have been two.
The black community has been particularly hard hit, with 118 of the deaths in that population.
“What we saw initially dealing with this was incredible,” Cohilas said. “We had super-spreader events that spread it to so many people very quickly. We had so many people gripped at one time that it was unimaginable how we would get a grip on it.”
For Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard, the experience points to an issue for which he has long been an advocate -- that of addressing underlying health conditions and eating habits that lead to health problems such as obesity and high blood pressure.
At this stage, health care providers have many questions about how those conditions create poor outcomes, said Dr. James Black, director of Phoebe’s emergency health services.
During the initial stages of the pandemic, people were reluctant to seek medical care, which resulted in a number of patients who were seriously ill before being hospitalized.
“There are a lot of questions why African-Americans have higher death rates,” Black said. “A lot of it has to do with health care disparities. A lot of it was accessing health care. I didn’t say access to health care, (but) accessing health care.
“Also, certainly, I’ve seen a lot of people who didn’t want to access care because of fear. We saw, especially early on, that people weren’t coming to the hospital because of fear of finding out the truth or being infected at the hospital.”
As of Thursday, a day Phoebe marked as the 100th day in the battle with COVID-19, there were 31 patients hospitalized with the disease in Albany and two at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Since Sunday there had been four new hospital admissions. Through the crisis, 104 Covid-positive patients have died in Albany and 30 in Americus, with 417 patients having recovered.
While Dougherty County has seen a decline, communities around the country are seeing an increase in cases, Black said, a reminder of the virus’ continued presence.
“We are not out of the woods,” he said. “This is not over, and we need to continue to do what we did to get where we are.”
