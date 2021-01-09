ALBANY -- The city of Albany and Dougherty County are considering applying to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds (CDBG-DR) of up to $26,961,000. Congress appropriates these funds in response to presidentially declared disasters. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development allocates the appropriated funding to the state of Georgia and entitlement communities based on unmet needs and mitigation allocations to primarily benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs created a CDBG-MIT Infrastructure Program with this allocation for the activities that mitigate against future disasters in areas affected by Hurricane Irma as well as the 2017 January tornadoes in southwest Georgia. The funds will be utilized in the most impacted and distressed areas in Dougherty County with the zip codes 31701, 31705 and 31707.
The activities for which these funds must be used are to rebuild areas affected by disaster. The funds can also be used for planning activities that contribute to community resiliency. More specific details regarding eligible activities, plans to assist displaced person (if any), the estimated amount of funds proposed to be used for the activities to benefit low- and moderate-income persons and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing to be held at the Albany/Dougherty County Government Center, located at 222 Pine Ave. in Albany or other rooms as noted outside Room 120, on Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
The purpose of this hearing is to obtain citizen input into the development of the CDBG application. The city of Albany and Dougherty County are committed to providing all persons with equal access to its services, programs, activities, education and employment, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability or age. Persons with special needs relating to hearing impairment, handicapped accessibility or language access assistance may contact fairhousing@dca.ga.gov or contact City Clerk Sonja Tolbert prior to Jan. 19.
The city clerk’s office is located in the city of Albany/Dougherty Governmental Center, 222 Pine Ave., Suite 580, and can be contacted at (229) 431-2161, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except holidays. Persons with hearing disabilities can contact the Georgia Relay Service (TDD) at 1-800-255-0056 or (Voice) 1-800-255-0135.
