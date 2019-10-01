ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 26 incidents on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass on the 2300 block of North Davis Street, the 200 block of North Jackson Street and the 1600 block of Maryland Drive;
— Theft of vehicle on the 1600 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 400 block of Kingwood Drive and the 2100 block of South Jackson Street;
— Theft by taking, less than $1,500, on the 1900 block of Buck Lane, the 2400 block of Cordele Road and the 900 block of West Tift Avenue;
— Battery on the 1900 block of North Harding Street;
— Missing person on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue;
— Armed robbery, firearm, on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
— Driving under the influence on the 1000 block of West Oakridge Drive;
— Burglary on the 900 block of Odom Avenue and the 3000 block of South Harding Street;
— Disorderly conduct on the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2000 block of Palmyra Road, the 2300 block of Habersham Road and the 900 block of Randolph Street;
— Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 2200 block of Ashford Drive;
— Forgery on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 1200 block of Lee Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 14 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Burglar alarm on the 3400 block of Aristedes Road;
— Assistance to another agency on the 1400 block of Liberty Expressway;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive and the 1100 block of Antioch Road;
— Contact person on the 3600 block of Namdi Street;
— Family violence on the 3400 block of Staton Drive;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 5200 block of Doles Road;
— Suspicious auto on the 2300 block of Sanborn Drive;
— Infant locked in vehicle on the 300 block of Foxfire Drive;
— Auto accident on the 5200 block of Leary Road and the 3300 block of Moultrie Road;
— Burglary in progress on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Dog bite on the 2400 block of South County Line Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 20 calls on Monday, available reports indicated. Incidents included:
— Alarm activated, no fires, on the 200 block of West Third Avenue, the 2400 block of Osler Court, the 1500 block of Dougherty Avenue, the 1600 block of Devon Drive, the 2300 block of Whispering Pines Road and the 100 block of Moultrie Road;
— Appliance short circuit on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Auto accident at the intersection of North Westover Boulevard and Old Dawson Road;
— Auto fire on the 600 block of Zackery Avenue and the 400 block of Clark Avenue;
— Grass fire on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 1200 block of Greenvale Road;
— Unauthorized burning on the 100 block of Bennett Drive;
— Structure fire on the 3400 block of Aristedes Road;
— Trash fire on the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Smoke odor on the 500 block of College Drive;
— Gas odor on the 500 block of College Drive;
— Assistance to EMS on the 1600 block of Whisperwood Street and the 700 block of Burke Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 45 calls on Monday, available reports indicated. Medical calls included one back pain, one eye injury/problem, three unknown/man down, three chest pain calls, three respiratory issues, 12 general sickness calls, one fainting call, one altered mental status, one stroke, one diabetic call, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, two cardiac arrest/death calls and two various medical calls. Trauma calls included two overdoses, one auto accident, three falls, one assault and one fire. Other calls included one stand by for APD, one transport and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin