ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 35 incidents on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1200 block of Catalina Lane, the 200 block of Edison Drive, the 1300 block of Colquitt Avenue, the 600 block of Aztec Lane, the 1600 block of Worrell Avenue, the 100 block of North Front Street, the 300 block of South Jackson Street and the 100 block of Embleton Court;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of Baldwin Drive and the 1800 block of Seay Court;
♦ Headlights required on the 200 block of South Madison Street and the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the 2200 block of Tompkins Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 3300 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Aggravated assault, cutting tool, on the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Burglary on the 200 block of North Mock Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Theft by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road, the 100 block of Wescott Lane and the 400 block of Bush Street;
♦ Runaway juvenile on the 500 block of North Monroe Street
♦ Deceased person on the 900 block of North Van Buren Street;
♦ Miscellaneous property damage at the intersection of Nottingham Way and Liberty Expressway, the 2200 block of Watergate Court, the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road and the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Warrant service on the 2200 block of Watergate Court and the 2500 block of Bascom Drive;
♦ Theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the first block of Dobbs Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 11 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglary alarm on the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway, the 5900 block of Hardup Road and the 1000 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Contact person on the 500 block of Engram Court and the 500 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Theft by taking on the 2200 block of Oakhaven Drive;
♦ Assistance to the Albany Police Department at the intersection of Woodridge Court and Pinson Road;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 800 block of Community Avenue;
♦ Injured animal on the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
♦ Auto accident on the 1300 block of Mock Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least nine calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Auto accident at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Liberty Expressway;
♦ EMS call on the 900 block of Van Buren Street and the 600 block of West Tift Avenue;
♦ Public service on the 2000 block of Clark Avenue and the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Alarm activation, no fires, on the 1700 block of Gary Avenue and the 5400 block of Kalmia Lane;
♦ Structure fire on the 300 block of Elsom Street
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 300 block of Moultrie Road and the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and 14th Avenue;
♦ Grass fire on the 6000 block of Hardup Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 44 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one unknown/man down, five chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 15 general sickness calls, one fainting, one altered mental status, three diabetics, two seizures, two cardiac arrest/deaths and one various medical call. Trauma calls included two auto accidents, two falls and one laceration. Other calls included three medical alert activations.
