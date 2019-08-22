ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 37 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Thefts by taking on the 900 block of West Highland Avenue, the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue, the 1300 block of Radium Springs Road, the 900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 300 block of Tallulah Drive, the 1100 block of North Westover Boulevard, and the 1200 block of Forest Glen Drive;
♦ Theft of services on the 2200 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Open container on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2000 block of Moore Avenue;
♦ Simple battery/family violence on the 700 block of Mobile Avenue and the 3800 block of Mayfair Lane;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1200 block of Towering Pines Lane, the 300 block of Moultrie Road, the 200 block of Shadowlawn Drive and the 80 block of Morningside Drive;
♦ Aggravated assaults on the 100 block of Loftus Drive and the 2900 block of Harvest Lane;
♦ Loitering on the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Burglaries on the 1100 block of Peachtree Terrace, the 1200 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 2000 block of Stuart Avenue and the 200 block of Pinson Road;
♦ Battery, violence, on the 400 block of Medlock Avenue and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Contact person on the 1300 block of Colquitt Avenue;
♦ Theft by conversion on the 3900 block of Newton Road;
♦ DUI on the 1100 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Suspicious person on the 300 block of Pine Avenue;
♦ Simple battery on the 900 block of Cherry Avenue;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 2300 block of Montana Drive and the 2800 block of Partridge Drive;
♦ Theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Children in need of services on the 200 block of Enterprise Drive and the 2800 block of Burlington Road.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 25 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglar alarms on the 1800 block of Dorough Avenue and the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Court;
♦ Animals at large at Roxanna Road and North Hibiscus Road, and the 500 block of Spurlock Street;
♦ Traffic stop on the 2900 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Missing person on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
♦ Speeding autos at Sylvester Road and Branch Road and the 100 block of North County Line Road;
♦ Burglaries on the 3000 block of War Eagle Drive and the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Contact person on the 300 block of Philema Road;
♦ Private property accident on the 600 block of Holley Drive;
♦ Suspicious auto on the 1000 block of River Point Drive;
♦ Accidental robbery alarm activation on the 3600 block of Plum Crest Drive;
♦ Building checks on the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway, the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2100 block of Cordele Road and the 4800 block of Hill Road;
♦ Vehicle in roadway at South Mock Road and Short Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 10 calls Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm activations on the 90 block of Dobbs Drive, the 300 block of Butler Drive, the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ EMS call on the 100 block of Pine Avenue;
♦ Auto accidents at Second Avenue and North Madison Street, and at West Gordon Avenue and University Street;
♦ Carbon monoxide incident on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
♦ Occupant smelled smoke on the 2300 block of Rodner Forest Lane;
♦ Fireworks thrown in yard on the 3700 block of Old Dawson Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 56 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problem calls, one headache call, one unknown/man down call, four chest pain calls, six respiratory issues, 18 general sickness calls, one altered mental status call, and two abnormal behavior/suicide attempt calls. Trauma calls included three auto accidents, six falls, two lacerations, three assaults, three gunshot/stabbing victims, one traumatic injury call. Other calls included one air medical transport and one medical alert activation call.
