ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 37 incidents on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 900 block of South Maple Street and the 1600 block of Henri Avenue;
♦ Rape on the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1600 block of Jean Avenue, the 500 block of Robinhood Avenue, the 2100 block of Dawson Road and the 700 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 900 block of West First Avenue and the 1400 block of South Van Buren Street;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 500 block of Greenwood Drive, the 300 block of North Davis Street, the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, the 300 block of Slater King Drive and the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Simple battery on the 600 block of Jefferies Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 1900 block of Schley Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 500 block of Landings Lane, the 400 block of Partridge Drive and the 900 block of Faulk Court;
♦ Shoplifting on the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 1900 block of Cowles Street;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 3000 block of Harvest Lane, the 500 block of Eighth Avenue and the 900 block of Mercedes Street;
♦ Entering autos on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road, the 1800 block of Dorchester Drive, the 200 block of North Jackson Street and the 500 block of Ninth Avenue;
♦ Missing person on the 1300 block of South McKinley Street;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 2200 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Third-degree cruelty to children on the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Reckless conduct at the intersection of Poplar Street and Avalon Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault, cutting tool, on the 1000 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 900 block of Holloway Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at 29 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Assistance to another agency on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Auto accident on the 3600 block of Plumcrest Avenue;
♦ Theft on the 2800 block of Spelman Drive;
♦ Contact persons on the 900 block of Old Pretoria Road, the intersection of War Eagle Drive and Paige Street, the 4700 block of Clewiston Lane and the intersection of Mock Road and Moultrie Road;
♦ Vehicle damage on the 600 block of Holly Drive;
♦ Alarm on the 700 block of Branch Road;
♦ Tree in road on the 200 block of Byron Plantation Road;
♦ Deer wreck on the 400 block of Philema Road;
♦ Entering auto on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Suspicious autos on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road, the 900 block of Gaissert Road and the intersection of Moultrie Road and County Line Road;
♦ Theft by taking on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Inhumane treatment of animal on the 4800 block of Folly Drive;
♦ Fraud on the 1500 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 400 block of Persimmon Drive, the 4500 block of Sylvester Road and the 5800 block of Newton Road;
♦ Assistance to a motorist on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Family violence on the 1300 block of Miller Street;
♦ Suspicious person at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Wildflower Lane;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 200 block of Redbud Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 20 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Grass fires at the intersection of Flowing Well Road and Gillionville Road, the 900 block of Tallahassee Road and the intersection of Moultrie Road and Drake Street;
♦ Motor vehicle accident on the 2600 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 400 block of Persimmon Drive, the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 4900 block of Blue Springs Road, the 900 block of Riley Street and the 3000 block of Kensington Court;
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 800 block of Holly Drive;
♦ EMS assists on the 2400 block of Nottingham Way, the 1800 block of Gary Avenue, the 2300 block of Druid Hill Court, the 200 block of Stonegate Lane and the 900 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire on the 2200 block of Pearce Avenue;
♦ Carbon monoxide detector activation on the 500 block of Swift Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 58 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one headache, four unknown problems/men down, two chest pain calls, six respiratory issues, 14 general sickness calls, two altered mental statuses, one diabetic issue, two obstetrics issues, three seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and five cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included three auto accidents, eight falls, one laceration and three assaults. Other calls included one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks