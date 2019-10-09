ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 64 incidents on Monday and Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1100 block of Lee Street, the 300 block of Moultrie Road, the 200 block of Mitchell Avenue, the 100 block of Lockett Station Road, the 1600 block of Worrell Drive and the first block of Dobbs Drive;
— Suspicious person on the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 1400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Criminal trespass on the 1300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 500 block of Swift Street, the 200 block of South Monroe Street, the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 600 block of Mission Court, the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, the 600 block of Eighth Avenue, the 1500 block of Avalon Avenue and the 1800 block of Greenvale Road;
— Missing persons on the 200 block of Slater King Drive and the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue;
— Thefts by taking on the 2800 block of Stonewater Drive, the 1900 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue, the 2400 block of Clark Avenue, the 1400 block of Eager Drive, the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 300 block of Cordele Road, the 600 block of 10th Avenue and the 1400 block of Greenbrier Court;
— Suspended/revoked license on the 400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— First-degree burglary on the 1100 block of Wingate Avenue;
— Interference with city officers on the 300 block of Slater King Drive;
— Disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue, the 600 block of 11th Avenue, the 200 block of Thornton Drive, the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue and the 800 block of Corn Avenue;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 2400 block of Dawson Road and the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Harassing phone calls on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Armed robbery on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Second-degree burglaries on the 1300 block of Clark Avenue;
— Entering auto on the 600 block of Mission Court;
— Probation violation on the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Battery, family violence, on the 1300 block of Hobson Street;
— Shoplifting on the 1400 block of Dawson Road, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way and the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 600 block of South Maple Street;
— Warrant service report on the 900 block of Radium Springs Road;
— False imprisonment on the 2600 block of Cardinal Street;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 300 block of Cordele Road;
— Injured persons on the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue and the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 1300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Simple battery on the 1300 block of Gary Avenue and the 400 block of South Mock Road.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 24 calls on Monday, Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Accident on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2200 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Suspicious persons on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive, the 5600 block of Paulk Drive and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Higgins Drive;
— Alarm on the 900 block of Nelms Road;
— Vehicle unlock on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Burglar alarms on the 200 block of Stonegate Lane, the 200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, the 2700 block of Upland Court and the 2200 block of Pendleton Street;
— Suspicious auto on the 2600 block of Old Ivy Lane;
— Contact persons on the 1400 block of Lily Pond Road, the 4400 block of Stagecoach Road, the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive and the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Family violence on the 5600 block of Paulk Drive and the 3800 block of South County Line Road;
— Attempt to locate on the 2700 block of Astoria Drive;
— Improperly parked vehicle on the 200 block of Redbud Road;
— Personal welfare check on the 2500 block of Toni Lynee Lane;
— Animals running at large on the 3200 block of Ridgeway Drive and the 1100 block of Butternut Avenue;
— Auto accident on the 1200 block of Moultrie Road;
— Missing person on the 400 block of Holly Drive;
— Miscellaneous property on the 6400 block of Newton Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 36 calls on Monday and Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— EMS assistance on the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 1600 block of Sunny Lane, the 2400 block of Westgate Drive, the 1600 block of Sunny Lane, the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue and the 2600 block of Sylvester Road;
— Power line down on the 600 block of Zackery Avenue;
— Passenger vehicle fires at the intersection of West Oakridge Drive and Gaines Avenue and the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Blaylock Street;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street, the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 500 block of Radium Springs Road and the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
— Gasoline or other flammable substance at the intersection of Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue;
— Brush or brush-and-grass mix fires on the 1300 block of Mercantile Drive, the 1100 block of Inverness Road and the 1006 block of James Cross Avenue;
— Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident at the intersection of Poplar Street and West Whitney Avenue;
— Steam, vapor, fog or dust at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street;
— Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue;
— Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment on the 1900 block of South Madison Street;
— Unauthorized burning on the 500 block of Ninth Avenue;
— Smoke detector activations, no fires, on the 1400 block of Stuart Avenue and the 900 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Overheated motor on the 900 block of West Oakridge Drive;
— Mobile home fire on the 2000 block of Clark Avenue;
— Aircraft standby on the 3900 block of Newton Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 58 calls on Monday, available reports show. Medical calls included four abdominal pain/problems, one allergic reaction/sting, one eye problem/injury, two headaches, three unknown problems/men down, three chest pain calls, nine respiratory issues, 13 general sickness calls, one fainting, one obstetrics issue, two seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and two cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls included seven auto accidents, four falls, one laceration and one traumatic injury. Other calls included one medical alert activation and one stand-by school function.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks