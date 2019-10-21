ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 82 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Aggravated assaults, firearms, on the 900 block of Cherry Avenue and the 2400 block of Nottingham Way;
— Thefts by taking on the 2200 block of East Broad Avenue, the 1000 block if Forest Glen Drive, the 700 block of Willard Avenue, the 700 block of Moultrie Road, the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue, the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, the 2200 block of Gillionville Road, the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 600 block of North Washington Street and the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle;
— Missing persons on the 1700 block of Jean Avenue and the 500 block of Ebony Lane;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 400 block of Gaines Avenue, the 1900 block of West Waddell Avenue, the 2200 block of Tompkins Avenue, the 900 block of West Tift Avenue and the 1800 block of Gadsden Drive;
— Simple assault, family violence, on the 2500 block of Cardinal Street;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 900 block of Cherry Avenue, the 2300 block of Old Dominion Road, the 2400 block of Hoover Street and the 700 block of South Harding Street;
— Thefts by conversion on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 200 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 300 block of Cordele Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the first block of Wayne Way and the 3000 block of West Pointe Court;
— Possession of marijuana on the 2300 block of Pradera Court;
— Deceased persons on the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive and the 900 block of Ninth Avenue;
— First-degree burglaries on the 600 block of Johnson Road, the 700 block of Mobile Avenue, the 300 block of South Mock Road and the 700 block of Johnny W. Williams Road;
— Armed robbery, firearm, on the 600 block of Jefferies Avenue;
— Pedestrians soliciting on the 1400 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Suspended/revoked licenses on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road and the intersection of South Madison Street and Alice Avenue;
— Reckless conduct on the 100 block of South Broadway Street;
— Disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 200 block of West Broad Avenue and the 2100 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Discharging firearms on the 1400 block of Mulberry Avenue and the 1300 block of South Van Buren Street;
— Injured person on the 700 block of 10th Avenue;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 2800 block of Falcon Lane;
— Criminal trespass on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue, the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, the 2200 block of Dawson Road, the 1700 block of Melrose Drive, the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 700 block of Holloway Avenue, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 800 block of Rosedale Avenue and the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Entering autos on the 600 block of Louis Avenue, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 2000 block of North Riverview Circle and the 400 block of West Fourth Avenue;
— Smash-and-grab burglaries on the 800 block of North Jefferson Street and the 100 block of Philema Road;
— Stalking at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Palmyra Road;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 1400 block of East Gordon Avenue;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Loitering on the 300 block of West Second Avenue;
— DUI at the intersection of Loftus Drive and East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 65 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Auto accidents at the intersection of Nelms Road and Cooper Street, the 3600 block of Parr Road, the 900 block of Parrish Lane, the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 1500 block of Power Lane and the 2000 block of South County Line Road;
— Assistance to motorists on the 7300 block of Newton Road, the 1000 block of Old Pretoria Road and the 1200 block of Betty's Drive;
— Thefts by taking on the 2400 block of Gibson Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 400 block of Holly Drive and the 2200 block of Duitman Road;
— Juvenile problem on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Alarms on the 1400 block of Lily Pond Road, the 3600 block of Parr Road and the 3000 block of Clark Avenue;
— Missing juvenile on the 3600 block of Parr Road;
— Obstruction of officer on the 1200 block of Moultrie Road;
— 911 hang-up on the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Burglaries of residences on the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 4800 block of Impala Lane;
— Contact persons on the 400 block of Blue Heron Court, the 1500 block of Dorough Avenue, the 2600 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 2200 block of Moultrie Road, the 200 block of Paige Street, the 6100 block of Elliott Drive and the 4800 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Recovered property on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 4200 block of Nichols Street, the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 5800 block of Newton Road, the 3600 block of Namdi Street and the 600 block of Henson Drive;
— Suspicious persons on the 4900 block of Grandview Drive, the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway, the intersection of Nelms Road and Radium Springs Road, the intersection of Moultrie Road and the Liberty Expressway, the 500 block of Holly Drive and the 3000 block of Clark Avenue;
— Suspicious autos on the 4400 block of Radium Springs Road, the 2300 block of Willson Road, the 4600 block of Sylvester Road, the 2600 block of Radium Springs Road, the 4800 block of Pinto Drive, the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 2700 block of Astoria Drive;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Assistance to another agency on Spring Flats Road; .
— Building check on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Funeral escort on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
— Loud music on the 600 block of Heartwood Lane;
— Motor vehicle thefts on the 400 block of Blue Heron Court and the 2700 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Miscellaneous problem on the 600 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 1400 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Family violence on the 400 block of Holly Drive;
— Inhumane treatment of animals on the 1500 block of Dorough Avenue;
— Animal at large on the 3700 block of Plumcrest Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 2400 block of Gibson Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 34 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— EMS assists on the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive, the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the 300 block of North Jackson Street, the 900 block of Ninth Avenue, the 2100 block of Chatham Drive, the 2500 block of North Avenue, the 1600 block of Radium Springs Road and the 5700 block of Newton Road;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of West Oakridge Drive and South Slappey Boulevard, the intersection of North Jackson Street and Pine Avenue, the 2300 block of Dawson Road, the 100 block of East Oakridge Drive, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Clark Avenue, the 1700 block of South Jefferson Street, the intersection of Nelms Road and Cooper Street, and the intersection of Oakridge Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
— Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 1400 block of Industry Avenue, the 1700 block of Cordell Avenue and the 400 block of Carver Avenue;
— Water or steam leak on the 700 block of Mobile Avenue;
— Smoke detector activation, no fire, on the 700 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Extrication of victim(s) on the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on the 400 block of North Monroe Street;
— Animal rescue on the 100 block of North Magnolia Street;
— Malicious alarm pull on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Power line down on the 1900 block of Krug Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 54 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one back pain call, one chest pain call, one respiratory issue, 16 general sickness calls, three altered mental statuses, one stroke, three obstetrics issues, three seizures, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and two cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included one overdose, eight auto accidents, 11 falls and one assault.
