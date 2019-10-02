ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 37 incidents on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue, the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 600 block of Sands Drive, the 1900 block of West Lincoln Avenue and the 700 block of East Broad Avenue;
♦ Identity theft on the 700 block of West First Avenue and the 2200 block of Habersham Road;
♦ Entering autos on the 1000 block of South Tift Avenue and the 600 block of West Residence Avenue;
♦ Theft by taking motor vehicle on the 1300 block of West Oglethorpe Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 400 block of Odom Avenue, the 1300 block of Eager Drive and the 1300 block of Colquitt Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 200 block of Edward Drive, the 1700 block of Whisperwood Street, the 2700 block of McLain Lane and the 1700 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Public indecency on the 1500 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Suicide or attempt on the 3100 block of Graystone Lane;
♦ Thefts by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1500 block of Newton Road, the 2200 block of Golfcourse Drive, the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Burglaries on the 1000 block of South Davis Street, the 700 block of Radium Springs Road, the 900 block of Radium Springs Road and the 100 block of Collins Street;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 300 block of Cordele Road;
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 17 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Speeding auto on the 1900 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Fraud on the 200 block of North Hibiscus Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 3400 block of Nelms Road and the 6000 block of Hardup Road;
♦ Assist other agency on the 1100 block of James Cross Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 300 block of Skywater Boulevard;
♦ Suspicious person on the 2700 block of Spellman Drive;
♦ Recovered property on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
♦ Suicide attempt on South County Line Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 4000 block of Paine Street and the 4800 block of Cooper Street;
♦ Burglary on the 200 block of North Hibiscus Road;
♦ Accident, hit and run, on the 4800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Contact person at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Mock Road;
♦ 911 hang-up on the 28800 block of Spellman Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicated. Incidents included:
♦ Auto accidents at the intersection of Radium Springs Road and East Oak Street, the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road and the intersection of South Mock Road and Pearce Avenue;
♦ Medical assistance on the 3100 block of Graystone Lane and the 500 block of 11th Avenue;
♦ Electrical short on the 1100 block of Peachtree Terrace;
♦ Public service on the 2600 block of Jim Davis Road;
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 64 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one allergic reaction/sting, one headache, one heat/cold exposure call, three unknown/man down calls, one chest pain call, two respiratory issues, 19 general sickness calls, three altered mental status calls, one stroke, three diabetic issues, one seizure, five abnormal behavior/suicide attempts, one cardiac arrest/death and one various medical call. Trauma calls included five auto accidents, six falls, one laceration and two gunshot/stab victims. Other calls included one local transport and three medical alert activations.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin