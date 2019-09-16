ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 97 reports on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1200 block of Old Johnson Road, the 1200 block of Catalina Lane, the 1300 block of Maryland Drive, the 900 block of Peacock Drive, the 600 block of Zackery Avenue, the 500 block of Iveys Scenic Drive, the 500 block of Longbow Drive and the 2000 block of Hidden Court;
— Aggravated assaults with firearms on the 700 block of North Harding Street, the 1700 block of Edgerly Avenue and the 1900 block of Kirkwood Circle;
— Criminal trespass on the 1400 block of Highland Avenue, the 2200 block of South Madison Street, the 900 block of West Residence Avenue, the 1000 block of East Society Avenue, the 900 block of Whitney Avenue, the 1000 block of East Fourth Avenue, the 200 block of Edison Drive, the 1700 block of South Madison Street, the 2200 block of Beattie Road, the 800 block of Rosedale Avenue, the 600 block of 16th Avenue, the 2400 block of Nottingham Way, the 600 block of Sands Drive, the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue, the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane, the 300 block of Rosser Lane, the 300 block of Grant Place and the 1800 block of Sharon Avenue;
— Possession of methamphetamine on the 1800 block of Sharon Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue, the 300 block of West Tift Avenue, the 900 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 600 block of Harmon Avenue, the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the 800 block of Pine Avenue, the 300 block of Mock Road and the 1600 block of Colquitt Avenue;
— Entering autos on the 900 block of West Second Avenue, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, the 1300 block of Augusta Drive, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle and the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 2500 block of Hilltop Avenue and the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Criminal damage to property on the 1100 block of Benjamin Avenue;
— Thefts by taking, less than $1,500, on the 900 block of West Highland Avenue, the 300 block of East Oakridge Drive, the 5000 block of Gillionville Road, the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 300 block of Lucile Street, the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue, the 1300 block of West Highland Avenue, the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 1900 block of North Monroe Street;
— Simple battery on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 200 block of Adelyn Road, the 200 block of Turner Field Road, the 70 block of Dobbs Drive, the 1700 block of South Madison Street and the 3200 block of Fernridge Drive;
— Thefts by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way and the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Simple assault/family violence on the 900 block of West Society Avenue;
— Theft by taking, more than $1,500, on the 1300 block of Blaylock Street;
— Battery on the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
— Deceased person on the 1500 block of Henri Avenue;
— Forgery on the 2300 block of Dawson Road;
— Camping on streets on the 2400 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Open container on the 1200 block of East Roosevelt Avenue;
— Criminal damage to property on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Burglary in progress on the 1900 block of Buck Lane;
— Child in need of services on the 700 block of Andover Lane;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 800 block of Holloway Avenue, the 700 block of West Society Avenue, the 1100 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
— DUI on the 2300 block of Ashford Lane;
— Public indecency -- sagging pants -- on the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue;
— Prohibited noise on the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue;
— Drug overdose on the 1300 block of North Monroe Street;
— Entering auto on the 900 block of 11th Avenue;
— Theft of services on the 200 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Robbery by sudden snatching on the 300 block of Carriage Lane and the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue;
— Pointing or aiming firearm at another on the 1900 block of South Madison Street;
— Headlight violation on the 1800 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Unlawful dumping on the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue;
— Suicide or suicide attempts on the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue and the 2000 block of Schley Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 51 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, available report indicate. Incidents included:
— Attempt to locate on the 2400 block of Bettys Drive;
— Suspicious vehicles on the 2000 block of South County Line Road and the 3200 block of Fleming Road;
— Assistance to motorists on the 100 block of Shady Glen Lane and the intersection of Azalea Boulevard and Skywater Boulevard;
— Missing person on the 2400 block of Bettys Drive;
— Accidents at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Lovers Lane Road, the 3000 block of East Park Court, the intersection of South Mock Road and Moultrie Road, and the intersection of Radium Springs Road and Williamsburg Road;
— Alarms on the 4400 block of LaCosta Drive, the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road, the 2700 block of Old Ivey Lane and the 2600 block of Lonesome Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 200 block of Redbud Road and the 2800 block of Cooper Street;
— Simple assault on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Open doors on the 1200 block of Sylvester Road and the 2300 block of Bettys Drive;
— Mental subject on the 900 block of Branch Road;
— Suspicious persons on the 3700 block of Hamilton Drive, the intersection of Gillionville Road and Flowing Well Road, the 4000 block of Gravel Hill Road and on Newton Road;
— Traffic stop at the intersection of Winifred Road and Van Cise Lane;
— Family violence on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 5200 block of Dower Avenue and the 4800 block of Mustang Drive;
— Traffic control on the 1000 block of Mudcreek Road and the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Contact persons on the 900 block of Barbragale Avenue, the 500 block of Champion Avenue, the 2500 block of Ozell Williams Road and the intersection of Aristedes Road and Leary Road;
— Loitering and prowling on the 5200 block of Doles Road;
— Cows in roadway on the 3900 block of Fleming Road;
— Welfare check on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Harassing phone calls on the 2200 block Habersham Road;
— Wanted person on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Discharging firearms at the intersection of Lear Road and Oliver Drive and the intersection of James Cross Avenue and Victory Street;
— Burglary of a residence on the 2500 block of Homestead Avenue;
— Burglar alarms on the 1000 block of Cordele Road and the 800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Inhumane treatment on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 2100 block of Habersham Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least seven calls on Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Whitney Avenue and South Slappey Boulevard;
— Smoke detector activations, no fire, on the 2300 block of Joel Drive and the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue;
— Passenger vehicle fire at the intersection of Corn Avenue and Lee Street;
— Detector activation, no fire, on the 1700 block of Pineknoll Lane;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 2800 block of Raybun Court;
— Dumpster or other outside trash fire on the 1600 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 50 call on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pains/problems, one eye problem/injury, one headache, one heat/cold exposure, five chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 15 general sickness calls, one stroke, one altered mental status, four seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and four cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls included one overdose, one auto accident and six falls. Other calls included two medical alert activations.