ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 81 incidents on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1000 block of North Monroe Street, the 200 block of North Jackson Street, the 600 block of West Second Avenue, the 2300 block of Gillionville Road, the 1600 block of Smith Court, the 400 block of West Mercer Avenue, the 600 block of Corn Avenue, the 2000 block of Beachview Drive, the 1300 block of Baker Avenue, the 200 block of Lockett Station Road, the 1300 block of West Third Avenue, the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1000 block of Holland Drive and the 800 block of Odom Avenue, the 1200 block of Netherland Lane, the 1600 block of North Madison Street, the 1300 block of West Highland Avenue, the 500 block of 16th Avenue, the 300 block of South Mock Road, the 400 block of West Residence Avenue, the 40 block of Dobbs Drive, the 700 block of Hobson Street, 800 block of Seventh Avenue, the 300 block of South Mock Road and the 1200 block of Van Deman Street;
♦ Aggravated assaults/firearms on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road, the 300 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 500 block of Cherry Avenue
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of McKan Street, the 600 block of Westover Boulevard, the 1100 block of Eager Drive, the 1200 block of Augusta Drive, the 600 block of 11th Avenue, the 1500 block of Gillionville Road, the 700 block of Hobson Street, the 600 block of Eighth Avenue and the 2700 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Deceased persons on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road and the 3100 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 2000 block of Jones Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, less than $500, on the 300 block of East Oghethorpe Drive;
♦ Runaway juvenile on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Suspended or revoked license on the 200 block of Barton Avenue;
♦ Aggravated sexual battery on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 300 block of Mock Road, the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 1900 block of Colquitt Avenue and the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Thefts by taking, motor vehicle, on the 300 block of South Jackson Street, the 1200 block of Teche Avenue, the 1800 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 200 block of North Broadway Street;
♦ Entering autos on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue, the 200 block of North Jackson Street, the 1000 block of Exeter Drive, the 200 block of Lockett Station Road, the 1000 block of Amsterdam Lane, the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road, the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1000 block of Netherland Lane, the 1000 block of Holland Drive and the 1000 block of Netherland Lane;
♦ Battery on the 700 block of West Second Avenue;
♦ Fleeing or attempting to elude officer on the 400 block of Society Avenue;
♦ Driving under the influence on the 400 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Damaged mailbox on the 800 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
♦ Animal at large on the 400 block of Robinson Avenue
♦ Burglaries on the 200 block of Edward Drive, the 400 block of Cedar Avenue, the 3200 block of Pearce Avenue, the 200 block of North Central Street, the 200 block of Lockett Station Road and the 800 block of West Mercer Avenue;
♦ Missing persons on the 1500 block of Gillionville Road, the 1000 block of South McKinley Street, the 900 block of Cherry Avenue and the 600 block of West Whitney Avenue;
♦ Simple battery on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 800 block of Cotton Avenue
♦ Suicide or suicide attempt on the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 2200 block of South Washington Street, the 3900 block of Rodnor Forest Lane, the 500 block of South Davis Street, the 800 block of 16th Avenue, the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 2900 block of Rosebrier Avenue, the 1800 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2000 block of Jones Avenue, the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Simple assault on the 1200 block of Sharon Avenue;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 300 block of Rodnor Forest Lane and the 3200 block of Fernridge Drive,
♦ Robbery by sudden snatching on the 1300 block of West Fourth Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 25 calls on Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Suspicious persons on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway and the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Nelms Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 2500 block of Doubletree Court and the 3100 block of Plains Drive;
♦ Theft by taking on the 400 block of Philema Drive;
♦ Family violence on the 1500 block of Antioch Road, the 300 block of Virginia Avenue, the 3400 block of Aristedes Road and the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Attempt to locate on the 3400 block of Sweetbrier Road;
♦ Suspicious autos on the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 5900 block of Woodcliff Street;
♦ Contact persons on the 1400 block of South Mock Road, the 2200 block of Duitman Road, the 3400 block of Aristedes Road and the 5700 block of Newton Road;
♦ 911 hang-ups on the 1300 block of Kersey Street and the 2700 block of Spelman Drive;
♦ Auto accidents on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 3400 block of Vanderbilt Drive and the 3500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 2200 block of Duitman Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Auto accidents on the 3500 block of Radium Springs Road, the intersection of Palmyra Road and 15th Avenue, the intersection of Dewey Street and East Broad Avenue, the intersection of Palmyra Road and 15th Avenue, the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue, the intersection of Dawson Road and North Slappey Boulevard and the 1500 block of North Jefferson Street;
♦ Assist police on the 500 block of Pinson Road;
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 100 block of Shelby Lane;
♦ Alarm activation, no fires, on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ Assist EMS on the 2100 block of West Gordon Avenue and the intersection of Medlock Avenue and South Madison Street;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on the 3500 block of Habersham Road.
