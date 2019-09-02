DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 58 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, available report indicate. Incidents included:
— Speeding auto on the 500 block of Champion Avenue;
— Building checks on the 6100 block of Elliott Drive, the 1900 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 3000 block of Leary Road, the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 5400 block of Newton Road, the 200 block of Ramsey Road, the 3500 block of Sylester Road, the 4500 block of Sylvester Road, the 4800 block of Hill Road, the 2200 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 3200 block of Sylvester Road and the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road, the 4600 block of Gillionville Road, the 1400 block of Lily Pond Road, the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the 2700 block of Home Drive;
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
— Contact person on the 1200 block of Williamsburg Road, the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Miscellaneous problem on the 500 block of South Gateway Avenue;
— Welfare checks on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 200 block of Virginia Avenue;
— Abandoned vehicles on the 3100 block of Sylvester Road, the 6500 block of Newton Road and the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
— Family violence on the 2700 block of Astoria Drive;
— Hit and run on the 3600 block of Blue Springs Road;
— Accidents on the 2500 block of Cordele Road, the intersection of Old Pretoria Road and Leary Road, the 400 block of South County Line Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Holly Drive, and the intersection of South Mock Road and Moultrie Road;
— Accidental shooting/injured person on the 4500 block of Stagecoach Road;
— Alarms on the 3000 block of Lark Avenue, the 1800 block of Dorough Avenue, the 4100 block of Quail Hollow Road, the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 4600 block of Radium Springs Road and the 3700 block of Gillionville Road;
— Suspicious persons on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road, the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway and the intersection of Slade Drive and Leggett Drive;
— Suspicious auto on the 2500 block of Hibiscus Road;
— Unwanted guest on the 3700 block of Blue Springs Road;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive;
— Traffic control problem on the 1200 block of Antioch Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of LaJuana Lane;
— Attempt to locate on the 3600 block of Plumcrest Avenue;
— Fraud on the 100 block of Grand Oaks Court;
— VIN verification on the 2000 block of Antioch Road;
— Reckless driving on the 4700 block of Gravel Hill Road;
— Animals at large on the 600 block of Mud Creek Road and the 1600 block of Elliott Drive;
— Theft by taking on the 200 block of Stonegate Drive;
— Wanted person on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
— Discharging firearms at the intersection of South Mock Road and Fleming Road.
