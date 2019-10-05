ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 22 incidents on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1200 block of Maryland Drive, the 300 block of Williams Street, the 2100 block of Princeton Drive, the 1600 block of Northwood Drive and the 1500 block of East Residence Avenue;
♦ Reckless conduct on the 600 block of Mission Court;
♦ Kidnapping on the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 3200 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Simple assault on the 700 block of Bobbitt Drive;
♦ Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 600 block of Swift Street.
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 200 block of Cordele Road and the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Simple battery on the 700 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 2300 block of Jewel Street;
♦ Violation of family violence order on the 1700 block of Northwood Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2000 block of Tompkins Avenue;
♦ Burglaries on the 1100 block of Benjamin Avenue and the 3500 block of Royal Scot Road;
♦ Missing persons on the 2600 block of Crossbow Court, the 300 block of Cannon Avenue and the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive;
♦ Open container on the 600 block of Gaines Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 16 calls on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Auto accident on the 4800 block of Hill Road, the ;
♦ Burglar alarm activations on the 5800 block of Newton Road, the 5000 block of Barrington Drive and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Family violence on the 2600 block of Homestead Drive;
♦ Speeding auto on the 1000 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 4500 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Animals running at large at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Holly Drive, the 3300 block of Twin Flower Road, the 1500 block of Canary Avenue;
♦ Wanted person on the 10 block of Transvilla Parkway.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 15 calls on Thursday, available reports indicated. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2000 block of Palmyra Road and the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Structure fire on the 600 block of Louis Avenue;
♦ Assist EMS at the intersection of South Jackson Street and West Oakridge Drive, the 100 block of Bridges Lane, the 1100 block of St. Andrews Drive;
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 57 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one allergic reaction/sting call, three back pain calls, one well person check, five chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 17 general sickness calls, two altered mental status calls, one obstetrics call, five seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, one cardiac arrest/death and one miscellaneous medical call. Trauma calls included one overdose, five auto accidents, two falls, one laceration and six assaults.
