ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 36 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Sexual battery on the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue;
— Unruly child on the 200 block of Cannon Avenue;
— Suspended/revoked license on the 1400 block of Dawson Road;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 700 block of South Harding Street, the 800 block of Ninth Avenue, the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 600 block of South Jackson Street;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 200 block of Edwards Drive, the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane and the 2500 block of Nottingham Way;
— Warrant service reports on the 300 block of South Valencia Drive, the 300 block of Slater King Drive, the 2300 block of Stuart Avenue and the 1500 block of Evelyn Avenue;
— First-degree burglary on the 500 block of Odom Avenue;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1600 block of Jean Avenue;
— Theft by taking on the 700 block of Flint Avenue;
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 2200 block of Stuart Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 100 block of Cordele Road and the 300 block of Cordele Road;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 1600 block of Schley Avenue;
— Entering auto on the 2500 block of Belmont Drive;
— Speeding on the 600 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— No insurance at the intersection of South Cleveland Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Second-degree burglary on the 300 block of Flint Avenue;
— Armed robbery, firearm, on the 900 block of West Society Avenue;
— Interference with city officers on the 700 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Cruelty to children on the 1300 block of East Second Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 23 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Dog bite on the 1100 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Suspicious vehicles on the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive and 3200 block of Fleming Road;
— Alarm on the 2000 block of Nelms Road;
— Accident on the 6300 block Hardup Road;
— Burglaries on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 2600 block of Oakview Drive;
— Contact persons on the 3000 block of Sylvester Road, the 4800 block of Pinto Drive, the 5900 block of Woodcliff Street and the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Family violence on the 2200 block of Duitman Road;
— Building checks on the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 1300 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Suspicious persons on the 3300 block of Spring Flats Road and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Assistance to a motorist at the intersection of South Mock Road and Moultrie Road;
— Attempt to locate on the 3600 block of Namdi Street;
— Lost property on the 1200 block of Paul Street;
— Burglar alarm on the 1500 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Traffic control on the 3100 block of Sylvester Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 14 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 2300 block of Pebble Beach Court;
— Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 400 block of North Monroe Street;
— EMS assists on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive and the 300 block of Fifth Avenue;
— Authorized controlled burn on the 2600 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Breakdown of light ballast on the 2300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 6300 block of Hardup Road;
— Fire on the 3100 block of Sylvester Road;
— Cooking fire on the 500 block of Flamingo Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 71 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medicals included one abdominal pain/problem, one lifting assistance, four unknown problems/men down, one well person check, five chest pain calls, 10 respiratory issues, 19 general sickness calls, one fainting, one altered mental status, three strokes, one diabetic issue, one obstetrics issue, four seizures, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts, one cardiac arrest/death and one various medical check. Trauma calls included one traumatic injury, one overdose, three auto accidents, four falls, two lacerations, one assault, one gunshot/stabbing victim, one animal bite and one fire.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks