ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 92 incidents on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 800 block of Cameo Lane;
♦ Aggravated assaults, firearms, on the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue, the 2200 block of Gillionville Road and the 1600 block of South Madison Street;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 1200 block of Palmyra Road, the 2500 block of Dawson Road, the 600 block of 11th Avenue, the 2000 block of Acker Drive and the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Shoplifting on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Simple battery on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Runaway juvenile on the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2300 block of Andrews Garden Court, the 900 block of West Society Avenue, the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, the 1500 block of Beverly Avenue, the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue, the 400 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 600 block of Sands Drive, the 600 block of North Harding Street, the 1600 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1000 block of Lee Street and the 100 block of North Front Street;
♦ Missing juvenile on the 1400 block of Evelyn Avenue;
♦ Sexual battery on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Injured persons on the 200 block of Turner Field Road, the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 300 block of Flintside Drive;
♦ DUI at the intersection of Philema Road and North Jefferson Street;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 3400 block of Plantation Drive and the 800 block of Rosedale Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 100 block of Logan Court and the 2300 block of Dominion Court;
♦ Second-degree burglaries on the 200 block of East Road, the 700 block of Cotton Avenue, the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue and the 100 block of South Magnolia Street;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, the 800 block of Moultrie Road, the 200 block of Adelyn Road, the 1400 block of Elva Street, the 2100 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1400 block of Edgerly Avenue, the 1100 block of Swift Street, the 800 block of West Highland Avenue and the 1200 block of South Harding Street;
♦ Interference with city officers on the 800 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 1200 block of West Whitney Avenue;
♦ Drug-related objects on the 900 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Entering autos on the 500 block of Eugemar Drive, the 1300 block of East Third Avenue and the 3800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Open container at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West First Avenue;
♦ Simple assault, family violence, on the 2900 block of Powell Place;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue, the 600 block of Sands Drive, the 600 block of South Valencia Drive and the 1000 block of Davidson Drive;
♦ Suspended/revoked licenses at the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and West Third Avenue and the intersection of Beattie Road and Deary Drive;
♦ First-degree burglary on the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault at the intersection of North Central Street and East Residence Avenue;
♦ Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 900 block of Willow Wood Drive;
♦ Unruly child on the 200 block of Patrol Drive;
♦ Rape on Sycamore Court;
♦ Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 1400 block of Greenbrier Court;
♦ Armed robbery, firearm, on the 1100 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Child molestation on Sunrise Drive;
♦ Sexual assault on the 1500 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Jefferies Avenue, the 1600 block of Gardner Drive and the 800 block of Edgewood Lane;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 2100 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Deceased person on the 3200 block of Saddleleaf Avenue;
♦ Missing person on the 600 block of 11th Avenue;
♦ Public indecency on the 200 block of North Jackson Street;
♦ Kidnapping on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Pointing or aiming a gun at another on the 600 block of Jefferies Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 62 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarms on the 100 block of Bennett Drive, the 1200 block of Moultrie Road, the 4600 block of Gillionville Road, the 5100 block of Barrington Drive and the 4800 block of Millbrooke Road;
♦ Public indecency on the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 5400 block of Newton Road and the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Civil issue on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Accidents on the 1300 block of Williamsburg Road, the 700 block of the Liberty Expressway, the intersection of Marion Court and Oakhaven Drive, the 500 block of Philema Road and the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Loud music on the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
♦ Suspicious autos on the 4400 block of Acree Avenue and the intersection of Honeysuckle Drive and Willson Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 2200 block of Pendleton Street, the 3200 block of Wildfair Road, the 5800 block of Newton Road, the 2600 block of Newcastle Lane, the 3700 block of Country Side Drive, the 4900 block of Hill Road and the 900 block of South County Line Road;
♦ Auto accident on the 2100 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 1200 block of South County Line Road, the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road, the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive, the 1400 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 1200 block of Paul Lane, the 3300 block of Sweetbrier Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 600 block of Live Oak Drive;
♦ Traffic stop on the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Assistance to motorists on the 1100 block of South County Line Road and the 3000 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Hit and run on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 900 block of Roland Drive, the 1300 block of Miller Street, the intersection of Clark Avenue and Hill Road and the 600 block of Holly Drive;
♦ Wanted person on the 4200 block of Nichols Street;
♦ Family violence on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 2500 block of North Avenue and the 2300 block of Tara Drive;
♦ Theft by shoplifting on the 600 block of Holly Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road and the 1500 block of Antioch Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 4800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Speeding auto at the intersection of Newton Road and Leary Road;
♦ Open door on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Discharging firearm on the 3600 block of Slade Avenue;
♦ Burglaries of residences on the 5400 block of Hill Road and the 3000 block of War Eagle Drive;
♦ Animal running at large on the 100 block of Bennett Drive;
♦ Miscellaneous property damage at the intersection of Sylvester Road and Clark Avenue.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 54 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Extrication of victims at the intersection of Lennox Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Old Blaylock Lane and East Broad Avenue, the intersection of Newton Road and West Oakridge Drive, the intersection of South Cleveland Street and West Highland Avenue, the intersection of West Oakridge Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the 1000 block of East Broad Avenue, the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the intersection of Sylvester Road and Pinson Road, the 100 block of West Oakridge Drive, the 1000 block of Radium Springs Road, the 1300 block of North Washington Street, the 600 block of West Tift Avenue and the intersection of Palmyra Road and North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Outside rubbish or trash fires on the 800 block of Edgewood Lane and the 1700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 300 block of BonnyView Avenue;
♦ Building fires on the 1900 block of Meadow Drive, the 600 block of Zackery Avenue and the 100 block of Westcott Lane;
♦ Carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction on the 1600 block of Gardenia Avenue;
♦ EMS assists on the 3200 block of Saddleleaf Avenue, the 300 block of Flintside Drive, the 900 block of Rood Street, the 100 block of Moultrie Road, the 1900 block of Palmyra Road, the 1200 block of Schley Avenue and the 200 block of Turner Field Road;
♦ Unauthorized burnings on the 1600 block of Gillespie Avenue, the 900 block of Faulk Court, the intersection of Gadsden Drive and Tulsa Lane, the 2200 block of Duitman Road, the 2000 block of McIntosh Road and the 900 block of Tallahassee Road;
♦ Lock-out on the 1600 block of Gardner Drive;
♦ Brush or brush-and-grass mix fires on the 4500 block of Stagecoach Road and the 200 block of Whitehead Drive;
♦ Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on the 2000 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 1500 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Passenger vehicle fires on the 600 block of Sands Drive and the 1300 block of Williamsburg Road;
♦ Detector activation, no fire, on the 3100 block of Wildfair Road;
♦ Gas leak on the 1300 block of Gary Avenue;
♦ Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 900 block of Clark Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 74 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one unknown problem/man down, two well person checks, six chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, one fainting, five altered mental statuses, two strokes, one obstetrics issue, five seizures and three abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included five auto accidents, four falls, one laceration, two gunshot/stabbing victims, one burn victim and one animal bite. Other calls included three medical alert activations.
