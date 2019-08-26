ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 78 calls on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— DUI on the 900 block of Newton Road;
— Theft by taking on the 200 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 300 block of South Jackson Street, the 200 block of Enterprise Drive, the 1900 block of Meadow Drive, the 1900 block of Buck Lane, the 500 block of Alice Avenue, the 1800 block of Fulton Avenue, the 600 block of Cotton Avenue, the 300 block of Pine Avenue, the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 100 block of Merritt Street;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 900 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 600 block of North Madison Street and the 1400 block of Edgerly Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue, the 1400 block of Colquitt Avenue, the 1200 block of Catalina Lane, the 400 block of Popular Street, the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 300 block of South Mock Road and the 500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Disorderly conduct on the 200 block of West Tift Avenue, the 1500 block of Schley Avenue, the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1300 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 300 block of West Highland Avenue and the 2600 block of Erica Court;
— Battery on the 500 block of Porter Lane and the 500 block of South Jackson Street;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 3800 block of Dominion Court, the 800 block of West Society Avenue, the 900 block of Cherry Avenue, the 1500 block of South Cleveland Street, the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive, the 1500 block of Webb Street and the 1100 block of Swift Street;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 1400 block of Eager Drive;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue, the 1200 block of Catalina Lane, the 400 block of Williams Street and the 1300 block of South Van Buren Street;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 200 block of Cordele Road and the 100 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Injured person on the 1200 block of Augusta Drive and the 2600 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Evelyn Avenue;
— Aggravated assault, family violence, cutting tool, on the 500 block of West Whitney Avenue;
— Unlawful use of 911 on the 2700 block of Elton Street, the 1900 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 300 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Simple assault, family violence, on the 800 block of Dorsett Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road, the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street and the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Battery, family violence, on the 1200 block of Firestone Drive and the 200 block of Turner Field Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1100 block of Baker Avenue;
— First-degree burglary on the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue, the 500 block of Swift Street and the 2100 block of Dervan Street;
— Second-degree burglary on the 800 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Cruelty to children on the 1300 block of Baker Avenue;
— Suspended/revoked license on the 100 block of South Front Street and the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
— Theft by conversion on the 600 block of South Van Buren Street;
— Theft by deception on the 900 block of Willow Wood Drive;
— Entering auto on the 900 block of West Mercer Avenue;
— Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 1900 block of Edgerly Avenue;
— Possession of marijuana on the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 41 calls Friday, Saturday and early Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Burglar alarm on the 2400 block of Tarva Road, the 5100 block of Old Dawson Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 3200 block of Pinyon Drive, the 1400 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 5100 block of Grandview Drive, the 600 block of Gable Road, the 2600 block of Kinsey Drive and the 5000 block of Grand View Drive;
— Discharging firearm on the 2900 block of Swallow Avenue;
— Speeding auto on the 5100 block of Hill Road;
— Entering auto on the 1400 block of Williamsburg Road;
— Auto accident on the 4300 block of Gravel Hill Road and the 1500 block of Liberty Expressway;
— Suspicious auto at the intersection of Gillionville Road and Byron Plantation Road, the 4600 block of Stagecoach Road and the 4900 block of Edith Drive;
— 911 hangup on the 3600 block of Parr Road;
— Animal call on the 900 block of Westview Drive;
— Family violence on the 2700 block of Astoria Drive, the 3500 block of Staton Drive and the 3400 block of Aristedes Road;
— Man down on the 3000 block of Sylvester Road;
— Contact person on the 3000 block of Lonesome Road, the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the 1200 block of River Pointe Drive;
— Disabled auto at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Power Lane;'
— Criminal trespass on the 1800 block of Liberty Expressway;
— Welfare check on the 5600 block of Sassafras Avenue;
— Theft by taking on the 2800 block of Fleming Road;
— Wanted person on the 5600 block of McIver Drive;
— Loud music on the 3800 block of Oliver Drive;
— Suspicious person on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 500 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Infant locked in vehicle on the 3900 block of Edith Drive;
— Abandoned auto on the 7000 block of Newton Road;
— Traffic control on the 1700 block of Liberty Expressway;
— Accident/hit and run on the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road;
— Traffic light out at Moultrie Road and Mock Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 43 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Auto accident at the intersection of Gillionville Road and Tallahassee Road, the intersection of South Jefferson Street and Alice Avenue, the 1100 block of North Westover Boulevard, the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Pine Avenue, the 1200 block of Kingston Court, the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Jefferson Street and the intersection of South Jackson Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Assistance to police on the 5600 block of Sassafras Avenue;
— Sprinkler activated on the 200 block of North Broadway Street;
— Arcing power line on the on the 1700 block of Parker Avenue;
— EMS call on the 900 block of Peacock Drive, the 2500 block of Crescent Drive and the 1400 block of Palymra Road;
— Wires down on the 200 block of Oleander Road, the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway, the 500 block of Edgewood Lane and the 100 block of Baldwin Drive;
— Assistance to EMS on the 600 block of 16th Avenue, the 600 block of Greenwood Drive and the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Smoke investigation on the 1000 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Cooking fire on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue;
— Arcing, shorted electrical outlet, on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Vehicle fire at the intersection of Liberty Expressway and Honeysuckle Drive;
— Investigation of a suspicious odor on the 600 block of Harmon Avenue, the 1300 block of Radium Springs Road, the 200 block of Pine Avenue and the 1200 block of West Second Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 49 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one allergic reaction/sting call, two unknown/man down calls, three chest pain calls, 10 respiratory issues, 16 general sickness calls, two fainting calls, one stroke call and one seizure. Trauma calls included three auto accidents, five falls, two lacerations, one assault, one gunshot/stabbing victim and one animal bite call.