ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 31 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1400 block of Westcliff Court, the 200 block of Shelby Lane, and the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Thefts by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Terroristic threats on the 200 block of Kalmon Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, the 300 block of Second Avenue, the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 3000 block of Winterwood Avenue and the 400 block of West Tift Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass/family violence on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 2500 block of Beattie Road and the 300 block of East Oakridge Drive;
♦ Entering auto on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Child molestation on the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 1400 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Family violence/battery on the 1700 block of Melrose Drive;
♦ Unlawful dumping on the 1600 block of Maryland Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 900 block of Crawford Avenue and the 1000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Burglary on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Deceased person on the 1700 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Statutory rape on the 900 block of Mercedes Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 500 block of Corn Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 14 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Fraud on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Pointing a gun at another on the 3700 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Traffic stops on the 3700 block of Radium Springs Road and the 1700 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Contact person on the 3700 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Auto accidents on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway, Old Dawson Road at Byron Plantation Road and the 2000 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Suspicious person on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive;
♦ Infant locked in vehicle on the 300 block of New Thompson Road;
♦ Suspicious auto on the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Welfare check on the 200 block of South Rosewood Drive;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 2200 block of Pendleton Street and the 3900 block of Edith Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 11 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm activations on the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, the 600 block of 11th Avenue and the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue;
♦ EMS calls on the 1700 block of Palmyra Road, the 600 block of Cherry Avenue, the 3100 block of Gravestone Lane and the 1800 block of Sussex Court;
♦ Auto accident at North Jefferson Street and the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Assist police on the 500 block of Cherry Avenue;
♦ Building fire on the 900 block of Regalwood Drive;
♦ Dispatched and call cancelled on the 2200 block of Pearce Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 61 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one back pain call, one heat exposure call, two unknown/man down calls, six chest pain calls, five respiratory issues, 21 general sickness calls, two fainting calls, one stroke, four diabetic issues, two obstetrics calls, one seizure, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and four cardiac arrest/death calls. Trauma calls included four auto accidents and three falls.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin