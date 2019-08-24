ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 26 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 900 block of West Tift Avenue;
— Suspended or revoked license at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue;
— Entering auto on the 1400 block of Greenbrier Court;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Mission Court and the 400 block of Gaines Avenue;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1200 block of Towering Pines Lane and the 1300 block Hobson Street;
— First-degree burglary on the 300 block of Carriage Lane;
— Battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Sands Drive;
— Thefts by taking on the 1300 block of West Highland Avenue, the 2300 block of Winchester Road and the 600 block of Sands Drive;
— Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
— Thefts of lost/mislaid property on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 500 block of Park Lane;
— Second-degree burglary on the 2300 block of Stuart Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue;
— Missing person on the 2600 block of Partridge Drive;
— Aggravated assaults, firearm, on the 1100 block of South McKinley Street and the 1500 block of Gillespie Avenue;
— Unruly child on the 300 block of Bonnyview Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 27 calls Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Contact persons on the 1200 block of Clover Road, the 1300 block of Cordele Road and the 1700 block of Oakhaven Drive;
— Thefts by taking on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 3200 block of Duitman Road;
— Suspicious auto on the 300 block of Holly Drive;
— Tree down in road at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Honeysuckle Road;
— Auto accident, single vehicle, fatality, at the intersection of Hardup Road and Wildfair Road;
— Unwanted guest on the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive;
— Burglary attempt on the 5400 block of Newton Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Community Avenue;
— Building checks on the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Auto accidents at the intersection of Gillionville Road and Tallahassee Road, the intersection of Moultrie Road and the Liberty Expressway, the 3500 block of Blue Springs Road, the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Abandoned vehicle on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Inhumane treatment of animal on the 1600 block of Cordele Road;
— Alarm on the 500 block of Byron Plantation Road;
— Theft on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Animals at large on the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 2700 block of Newcastle Lane and the 3600 block of Radial Avenue;
— Welfare check on the 500 block of Southgate Drive;
— Missing person on the 2700 block of Cordele Road;
— Miscellanous property damage on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
— Discharging firearms on the 1400 block of Old Pretoria Road and the 2900 block of Swallow Avenue.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 11 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Malicious fire alarms on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 900 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 2400 block of Gillionville Road;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of North Westover Boulevard and Meredyth Drive and the intersection of Nottingham Way and Gail Avenue;
— Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on the 300 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Chemical spill or leak on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Unauthorized burning on the 2500 block of Kirksey Road;
— Passenger vehicle fire at the intersection of Hardup Road and Wildfair Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services reports were unavailable on Friday.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks