DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 36 calls on Thursday, Friday and early Saturday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Family violence on the 2700 block of Barnaby Drive, the 100 block of Lindsey Road, the 3800 block of Gravel Hill Road and the 1900 Covey Road;
— Animals at large on the 5000 block of Van Cise Lane, the 100 block of Shady Glen Lane, the 2800 block of Lonesome Road and the 3000 block of Tiger Court;
— Disorderly conduct in progress on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 3600 block of Parr Road;
— Contact persons on the 1500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 1300 block of Louise Street;
— Loud music on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 2300 block of Sanborn Drive;
— Building checks on the 4800 block of Hill Road, the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 3500 block of Sylvester Road, the 4500 block of Sylvester Road and the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Discharging firearms at the intersection of Blue Springs Road and Sweetwater Avenue and the intersection of Vanderbilt Drive and Leggett Drive;
— Burglar alarms on the 2600 block of Lonesome Road, the 5700 block of Newton Road and the 4800 block of Grandview Drive;
— Unwanted guests on the 3700 block of Countryside Drive and the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Welfare check on the 400 block of Philema Road;
— Suspicious auto on the 4300 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Suicide attempt on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Burglary on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Suspicious persons on the 300 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Assistance to other law enforcement agency with eviction on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Assistance to a motorist on the 4400 block of Jimmy Goff Court, the 3000 block of Winterwood Avenue and the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Alarm on the 5800 block of Newton Road;
— Theft by taking on the 300 block of Elizabeth Avenue;
— Lost/mislaid property on the 500 block of Honeysuckle Drive;
— Burglary in progress on the 200 block of North Hibiscus Road;
— Miscellaneous problem on the 100 block of Byron Ridge Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 10 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm system due to malfunction on the 600 block of Pointe North Boulevard;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on the 2100 block of Covey Road;
— Smoke detector activation, no fire, on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and North Slappey Boulevard and the intersection of Palmyra Road and North Slappey Boulevard;
— Overheated motor on the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court;
— Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 64 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one heat/cold exposure, three chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 19 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, two diabetic issues, three seizures and five abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included one overdose, six auto accidents, eight falls, one laceration and two assaults. Other calls included five medical alert activations.
