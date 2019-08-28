ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 37 incidents on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— First-degree burglary on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 400 block of Gaines Avenue, the 400 block of Florence Drive and the 2600 block of South Jackson Street;
— Theft by receiving at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and North Slappey Boulevard;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue and the 600 block of Sands Drive;
— Criminal trespass on the 1500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 400 block of Station Crossing Drive and the 2500 block of Forsythe Street;
— Entering auto on the 2300 block of Saddlebrook Court;
— Simple battery on the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Miscellaneous property damage report on the 1600 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 1200 block of Kingstown Court;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road;
— No insurance on the 200 block of North Mock Road;
— Second-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Dawson Road and the 800 block of Moultrie Road;
— Theft by taking on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 1000 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 800 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 700 block of West Second Avenue;
— Missing person on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Battery against a person aged 65 and older on the 400 block of Medlock Avenue;
— Battery, family violence, on the 700 block of Cotton Avenue;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 2200 block of Juniper Drive, the 100 block of North Broadway Street and the 1600 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 100 block of Baldwin Drive;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 500 block of Swift Street and the 1400 block of Bonnyview Avenue;
— Warrant service report at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Philema Road;
— Hit and run on the 1200 block of East Tift Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 26 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Abandoned auto on the 500 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Burglary alarm on the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Court and the 200 block of Virginia Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 2500 block of Homestead Avenue and the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Missing person on the 4500 block of Palm Ave;
— Sign down at the intersection of South County Line Road and Moultrie Road;
— Shoplifting on the 5700 block of Newton Road;
— Building check on the 4800 block of Hill Road, the 2400 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 5700 block of Newton Road and the 2100 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Family violence on the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Alarm on the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive, the 2400 block of Bettys Drive, the 5600 block of Barrington Drive and the 4400 block of La Costa Drive;
— VIN verification on the 2000 block of Antioch Road;
— Contact person on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Family violence, theft, on the 100 block of Grand Cypress Court;
— Animal investigation on the 800 block of Holly Drive;
— Dogs at large on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 4600 block of Sylvester Road;
— Theft by taking on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
— Auto accident at the intersection of Radium Springs Road and Nelms Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Cooking fire on the 2700 block of Homewood Court;
— Gasoline or other flammable substance on the 600 block of Holly Drive;
— Building fire on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue;
— Bomb scare on the 1800 block of Pearce Avenue;
— Smoke detector activation, no fire, on the 2400 block of Harvey Road and the 1200 block of Rawson Drive;
— Carbon monoxide detector activation on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue;
— Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Eighth Avenue;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 2400 block of Hemlock Drive;
— Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 2900 block of Stonewater Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 46 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pains/problems, one headache, three unknown problems/men down, four chest pains, two respiratory issues, 14 general sicknesses, one fainting, one stroke, two diabetics, one obstetrics issue and two abnormal behaviors/suicide attempts. Trauma calls include one auto accident, eight falls, one laceration and one assault. Other calls include one stand-by for APD and one transport.
