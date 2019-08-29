ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 36 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Theft by taking, less than $1,500, on the 200 block of North Broadway Street and the 3100 block of Fernridge Drive;
♦ Aggravated assault on the 800 block of Rosedale Avenue;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1500 block of Evelyn Avenue, the 2100 block of South Jackson Street, the 300 block of Moultrie Road, the 1000 block of University Street and the 2000 block of Riverview Circle;
♦ Recovered property on the 100 block of North Front Street;
♦ Burglary on the 300 block of Carriage Lane and the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 2000 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 800 block of Moultrie Road, the 200 block of Partridge Drive, the 800 block of Corn Avenue, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, the 2200 block of Ledo Road and the 600 block of Holloway Drive;
♦ Lost property on the 1200 block of Schley Avenue;
♦ Entering auto on the 1800 block of Melrose Drive and the 500 block of Ebony Lane;
♦ Interfering with officers on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 500 block of Pinecrest Drive;
♦ Theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Missing person on the 1000 block of South McKinley Street and the 1600 block of West Waddell Avenue;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue;
♦ Headlight violation on the 100 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Object in roadway on the 100 block of Liberty Expressway;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue;
♦ Contact person on the 400 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least seven calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence on the 100 block of Bennett Drive and the 800 block of Community Avenue;
♦ Burglar alarm on the 3000 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Suspicious person at the intersection of Sylvester Road and Clark Avenue;
♦ Unlock vehicle on the 2300 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Intoxicated subjects on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least eight calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical outlet, on the 500 block of College Drive;
♦ Alarm activation on the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue;
♦ Road freight or transport vehicle fire on the 500 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Excessive heat/scorch burns in vehicle on the 1700 block of Washington Street;
♦ Water or steam leak on the 2600 block of Ocala Court;
♦ Heat from short circuit on the 900 block of Cherry Avenue;
♦ Power line down on the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the 200 block of East Oakridge Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 57 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one allergic reaction/sting, one back pain, three unknown problems/men down, one chest pain, 10 respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, two fainting calls, two altered mental status calls, one diabetic call, two seizures and one abnormal behavior/suicide call. Trauma calls included four falls and one traumatic injury call. Other calls included one transport call and three medical alert activations.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin