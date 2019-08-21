ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 26 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 400 block of West Residence Avenue;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 1100 block of Duke Lane;
— Criminal trespass on the 1900 block of Meadow Drive, the 1200 block of Edgerly Avenue, the 300 block of Moultrie Road and the 1600 block of Northwood Drive;
— Interference with city officers on the 400 block of West Third Avenue and the intersection of 11th Avenue and North Van Buren Street;
— Entering auto on the on the 1000 block of North Davis Street;
— Disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Mitchell Avenue, the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 2200 block of Gillionville Road;
— Improper display of a tag on the 100 block of Moultrie Road;
— Theft by taking on the 2200 block of Champaigne Lane;
— First-degree burglary on the 2200 block of Stratford Drive;
— Unlawful passing of a school bus at the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Dawson Road;
— Child restraint violation on the 2000 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Cherry Avenue and the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1000 block of University Street;
— Truancy on the 600 block of Johnson Road;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 1000 block of University Street;
— Animals at large on the 600 block of Sandalwood Circle;
— Discharging firearms on or near a public highway or street on the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue;
— Possession of methamphetamine on the 800 block of North Davis Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 17 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Assistance to other law enforcement on the 3000 block of Woodridge Court;
— Contact persons on the 300 block of Brown Street, the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 2500 block of Daylor Court;
— Accidental property damage on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
— Criminal damage to property at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Moultrie Road;
— Speeding auto on the 100 block North County Line Road;
— Traffic stop on the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Burglary alarm on the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Auto accidents on the 1400 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 2200 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Suspicious person on the 1600 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Road block at the intersection of Nelms Road and the Liberty Expressway;
— Stabbing on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
— Alarm on the 3700 block of Countryside Drive;
— Criminal trespass on the 4100 block of Hardaway Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 14 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 1800 block of Seay Court, the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 3000 block of Kensington Court;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street and the intersection of Partridge Drive and North Audubon Drive;
— Passenger vehicle fire on the 500 block of College Drive;
— Smoke or odor removal on the 900 block of Randolph Street;
— Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Smoke scare, odor removal, on the 1500 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Carbon monoxide detector activation on the 1500 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Alarm system activation on the 3000 block of Kensington Court.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 61 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included three abdominal pain/problems, one headache, three unknown problems/men down, three chest pain calls, nine respiratory issues, 17 general sickness calls, two altered mental statuses, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one obstetrics issue, three seizures and two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included three auto accidents, four falls, three lacerations and two assaults. Other calls included one air medical transport and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks