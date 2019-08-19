ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 93 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle, the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue, the 2000 block of East Broad Avenue, the 1400 block of Eager Drive, the 600 block of Mission Court, the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 2200 block of Golfcourse Drive, the 700 block of Corn Avenue, the 1600 block of Smith Court, the 2900 block of Rosebrier Avenue and the 200 block of Adelyn Road;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 700 block of West Society Avenue, the 600 block of Cochran Avenue, the intersection of Gillionville Road and North Magnolia Street, the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle, the 2300 block of Jewel Street, the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1200 block of Kingstown Court, the 1800 block of Sycamore Court, the 1800 block of Melrose Drive, the 700 block of North Harding Street, the intersection of South McKinley Street and West Whitney Avenue, the 600 block of Mission Court, the 1100 block of Colquitt Avenue, the 2700 block of Elton Street, the 600 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 300 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Interference with city officers at the intersection of South Madison Street and Hickory Lane, the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 1300 block of 11th Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Cherry Avenue, the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue and the 200 block of Thornton Drive;
♦ Injured persons on the 100 block of North Cleveland Street, the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle and the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 800 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ First-degree criminal damage to property on the 300 block of Grant Place;
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 100 block of Morningside Drive, the 800 block of West Second Avenue, the 1200 block of Kingstown Court, the 300 block of South Mock Road, the 2800 block of Sylvester Road and the 500 block of Bobbit Drive;
♦ Motor vehicle thefts on the first block of Dobbs Drive and the 700 block of Bobbit Drive;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 1300 block of Hobson Street and the 3900 bock of Rodnor Forest Lane;
♦ Aggravated assaults on the 900 block of Cherry Avenue and the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 300 block of South Mock Road, the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue, the 500 block of South McKinley Street, the 100 block of South Harding Street and the 700 block of Dartmouth Lane;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 600 block of North Davis Street, the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive, the 1100 block of West Broad Avenue and the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 1400 block of North Cleveland Street, the intersection of Merritt Street and Bonnyview Avenue and the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 200 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the intersection of Pine Avenue and North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ First-degree forgery on the 400 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Driver to exercise due care at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Open containers on the 700 block of Johnson Road, the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 800 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault, family violence, with a cutting tool on the 300 block of Acorn Street;
♦ Aggravated assault, cutting tool, on the 800 block of Cotton Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue and the first block of Dobbs Drive;
♦ Simple battery on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Entering auto on the 700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Missing person on the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane;
♦ Child molestation on Avalon Avenue;
♦ Public indecency on the 1800 block of Gadsden Drive;
♦ Firearm possession by a convicted felon at the intersection of Turner Avenue and McAdams Road;
♦ Suicide attempt on the 1300 block of Eighth Avenue;
♦ Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 1000 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Identity fraud on the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane;
♦ Theft of services on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Deceased person on the 2300 block of Palmyra Road.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 48 calls on Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Contact persons on the 3600 block of Oliver Drive, the 2100 block of Habersham Road, the 2800 block of Astoria Drive and the 1500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Assist Albany Police Department on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Loud music on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Family violence on the 4700 block of Stagecoach Road, the 2300 block of Sylvester Highway, the 900 block of Strout Avenue, the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road, the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 2700 block Barnaby Drive;
♦ Suspicious persons at South County Line Road and Moultrie Road and the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2400 block of Kirksey Road;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 3700 block of Countryside Drive
♦ Discharging firearms on the 2800 block of Leary Road and 3400 block of Blue Springs Road;
♦ Speeding auto on the 5300 block of Doles Road;
♦ Building checks on the 4800 block of Hill Avenue, the 3200 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 4800 block of Hill Road, the 2500 block of Sylvester Highway, the 400 block of Philema Road, the 4500 block of Sylvester Highway, the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway and the 5700 block of Newton Road;
♦ Welfare check on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive;
♦ Wanted person at Newton Road and Pond Road;
♦ Assist sheriff’s office with mental subject on the 4700 block of Stagecoach Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 6500 block of Walker Ducker Station Road, the 1400 block Old Pretoria Road, the 1000 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 800 block of Putney Avenue, the 3500 block of Blue Springs Road, the 5400 block of Newton Road, the 5100 block of Grandview Drive and the2600 block of Lonesome Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2700 block of Barnaby Drive and the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Burglary on the 300 block of Byron Plantation Road;
♦ Accident/hit and run at Antioch Road and the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Animals at large on the 1400 block of Broach Avenue and the 5000 block of Van Cise Lane;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Suspicious autos on the 5600 block of McIver Drive and at North County Line Road and Sylvester Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 28 calls Friday and Saturday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Structure fires on the 1200 block of Kingstown Court, the 2500 block of Bridgeboro Street, the 1300 block of Blaylock Street and the 300 block of South Jackson Street;
{div}♦ Alarm activations on the 1300 block of Blaylock Street, the 800 block of Community Avenue, the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 500 block of Summit Drive and the 400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Medical calls on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1200 block of Kingston Court, the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue, the 3100 block of Graystone Lane, the 900 block Holloway Avenue, the 2600 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1300 block of Evelyn Avenue and the 2300 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Arcing/electrical short on the 2800 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Car battery fires on the 300 block of Edison Drive and the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Vehicle accidents on the 2000 block of Dawson Road, the 700 block of Oglethorpe Boulevard, the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street, North Mock Road and Clark Avenue, South Jackson Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 51 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain or problem call, one headache call, two unknown/man down calls, two chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 17 general sickness calls, one fainting call, one altered mental status call, one stroke, one diabetic issue, two obstetrics calls, one seizure, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempt calls, one cardiac arrest/death and one various medical call. Trauma calls included three auto accidents, three falls, two assaults, one animal bite and one traumatic injury. Other calls included two medical alert activations.