ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 29 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Poplar Street, the 1300 block of West Gordon Avenue and 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Simple battery/family violence on the 500 block of Ebony Lane, the 1300 block of Newton Road and the 2500 block of Buck Court;
♦ Aggressive driving on the 1300 block of Hobson Street;
♦ Suspended or revoked license on the 900 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 3800 block of Mayfair Lane and the 4000 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Johnson Road and the 800 block of West Mercer Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 900 block of Crawford Road, the 300 block of Moultrie Road, the 1900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 100 block of North Cleveland Street;
♦ Theft by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 1500 block of East Society Avenue;
♦ Child abuse on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue;
♦ Battery/family violence on the 400 block of Cannon Avenue and the 1800 block of Cobblestone Court;
♦ Burglaries on the 1500 block of West Oakridge Drive and the 1100 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Simple battery on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue and the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Entering auto on the 1400 block of West Whitney Avenue;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Contact persons on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue and the 300 block of West Highland Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 21 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Auto accidents on the 3500 block of Nelms Road, the 3300 block of Twin Flower Road and the 3300 block of Thomas Road;
♦ Miscellaneous damage on Westover Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 100 block of North County Line Road;
♦ Animal call on the 1600 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Loud music on the 2300 block of River Pointe Drive;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 3500 block of Moultrie Road, the 5500 block of Randle Lane and the 200 block of Gatewood Drive;
♦ Family violence on the 3800 block of Lonesome Road;
♦ Assist Albany Police Department at Sylvester Road and Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Suspicious vehicle on the 2100 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Contact person on the 900 block of Strout Avenue;
♦ Unknown problem on the 300 block of Hollis Drive;
♦ Open door on the 4800 block of Hill Road;
♦ Assist motorists on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road and at Moultrie Road and Mock Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 17 calls Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Light fixture sparking on the 1100 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Alarm activations on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 200 block of Slater King Drive, the 22400 block of Harvey Road, the 1300 block of Blaylock Street, the 2300 block of Dawson Road and the 900 block of Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Assist EMS on the 600 block of Johnson Road and the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Power line down on the 600 block of Johnson Road;
♦ Auto accidents at the Liberty Expressway and North Jefferson Street, the 3300 block of Thomas Road, the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 700 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Structure fire on the 700 block of Magnolia Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 56 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problem calls, one headache call, two unknown/man down calls, one well person check, three chest pain calls, six respiratory issues, 19 general sickness calls, one stroke, one obstetrics call, four seizures, three abnormal behavior/suicide attempt calls and one cardiac arrest/death call. Trauma calls included four auto accidents, four falls, one laceration call and one assault. Other calls included one standby for Albany police call and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin