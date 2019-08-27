ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 35 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Entering auto on the 300 block of Mercer Avenue, the 700 block of Shadowlawn Drive, the 600 block of South Magnolia Street and the 3100 block of Fernridge Drive;
♦ Theft by taking on the 500 block of Ardmore Lane, the 100 block of South Jackson Street and the 900 block of 17th Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1400 block of Bonny View Avenue and the 400 block of Third Avenue;
♦ Robbery by force on the 200 block of South Davis Street;
♦ Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 2500 block of Cardinal Street;
♦ Camping in streets on the 100 block of South Jackson Street;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 100 block of North Broadway Street, the 1600 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 2300 block of North Davis Street;
♦ Burglary on the 1700 block of Massey Drive, the 2400 block of Dawson Road and the 300 block of Tremont Avenue;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Johnson Road;
♦ Armed robbery on the 400 block of Third Avenue;
♦ Suicide or suicide attempt on the 200 block of Shadowlawn Drive;
♦ Abandoned/disabled vehicle on the 800 block of Carson Street;
♦ Lost property on the 2500 block of Rosebrier Avenue and the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue;
♦ Simple assault on the 200 block of Cordele Avenue;
♦ Hit and run on the 1500 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Failure to report accident on the 900 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ No insurance on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Recovered stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue;
♦ Expired vehicle/trailer registration at the intersection of South Slappey Boulevard and West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Sexual battery on the 1300 block of North Monroe Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 15 calls Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Theft on the 5400 block of Old Dawson Road, the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road and the 3200 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Auto accident on the 3300 block of Tarva Road;
♦ Drug overdose on the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Abandoned auto on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Terroristic threats on the 2900 block of Lark Avenue;
♦ Burglar alarm on the 2400 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Building check on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Suspicious person on the 2000 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Animal at large on the 2200 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Burglary on the 1800 block of Mayflower Drive;
♦ Private property accident on the 600 block of Holly Drive;
♦ Vehicle identification number verification on the 5400 block of Fleming Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Vehicle fire on the 900 block of Cason Street;
♦ Alarm activation on the 600 block of Pointe North Boulevard, the 100 block of North Westover Boulevard and the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical socket, on the 2000 block of South Madison Street;
♦ Auto accident on the 4500 block of Tarva Road;
♦ Assistance to EMS on the 3700 block of Plumcrest Avenue, the 2300 block of Joel Drive and the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ EMS call on the 2300 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Gas odor on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 69 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problem calls, two unknown/man down calls, one headache call, five chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 25 general sickness calls, three altered mental status calls, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one seizure call, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt call and two cardiac arrest/death calls. Trauma calls included two overdose calls, four auto accidents, six falls, one laceration call, two assaults, one animal bite call and one boating accident call. Other calls included one stand-by for Albany Police Department and two medical alert activations.