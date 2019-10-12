ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 27 incidents on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Interference with city officers on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
— Simple battery, family violence, on Dorsett Avenue;
— Simple battery on the 900 block of Corn Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of Dawson Road;
— First-degree burglaries on the 1700 block of Melrose Drive and the 1200 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the first block of Transvilla Parkway, the 200 block of North Monroe Street, the 1400 block of Greenbrier Court, the 500 block of Pine Avenue, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 1200 block of 13th Avenue, the 2500 block of Olivia Street and the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
— Entering auto on the 600 block of Mission Court;
— Robbery by sudden snatching on the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1500 block of Whiting Drive;
— Shoplifting on the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 1500 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Suspended/revoked vehicle registration at the intersection of West Oakridge Drive and Gaines Avenue;
— Public indecency on the 1100 block of Newton Road;
— Theft by taking on the 2300 block of Tompkins Avenue;
— Armed robbery, firearm, on the 100 block of Bridges Lane;
— Battery, family violence, on the 800 block of Cedar Avenue;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of Baldwin Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 11 calls on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Contact person on the 1200 block of Stephen Lane;
— Criminal trespass on the 3500 block of Sylvester Road;
— Missing person on the 4500 block of Palm Avenue;
— Terroristic threats on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Possible DUI at the intersection of Radium Springs Road and Williamsburg Road;
— Suspicious auto at the intersection of Easy Way and the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Family violence on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Burglar alarm on the 800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Identity theft on the 1300 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Auto accident on the 4100 block of Sylvester Road;
— 911 hang-up on the 5200 block of Radium Springs Road.
ALBANY FIRE : The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 20 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 2200 block of Pembroke Drive and the 900 block of 17th Avenue;
— Power line down on the 700 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 4100 block of Sylvester Road and the intersection of Cameron Drive and Westgate Drive;
— Grass fire at the intersection of Gladys Court and Branch Road;
— Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on the 400 block of Kingswood Drive;
— Unauthorized burnings on the 900 block of Rood Street, the 300 block of South Valencia Drive and the intersection of South Davis Street and West Mercer Avenue;
— Extrication of victims at the intersection of South Madison Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Building fire on the 1100 block of Gary Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 55 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one back pain, one headache, two unknown problem/men down calls, three chest pain calls, nine respiratory issues, 10 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, one seizure and two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included one overdose, 10 auto accidents, nine falls, one assault and one traumatic injury. Other calls included one standby for APD and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks