ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 41 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 600 block of Florence Drive, the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 300 block of Southwood Drive and the 400 block of Heard Avenue;
— Unruly child on the 200 block of Enterprise Drive;
— Affray on the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1600 block of Gardner Drive, the 1300 block of West Whitney Avenue, the 1800 block of East Broad Avenue, the 600 block of 11th Avenue and the 300 block of Southwood Drive;
— Hijacking of a motor vehicle on the 700 block of Mobile Avenue;
— Thefts by taking on the 2700 block of Phillips Drive, the 1100 block of West Broad Avenue, the intersection of West Gordon Avenue and South Slappey Boulevard, the 700 block of Cotton Avenue and the 400 block of West Mercer Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 1800 block of Melrose Drive and the 600 block of Sandalwood Circle;
— Open containers on the 700 block of West Highland Avenue and the 600 block of West Residence Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 1100 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 1100 block of Lee Street and the 1600 block of Worrell Avenue;
— Aggravated stalking on the 2000 block of Palmyra Road;
— Missing person on the 1600 block of Jean Avenue;
— Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 2900 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 1400 block of Dawson Road;
— Theft by conversion on the 3900 block of Newton Road;
— First-degree burglary on the 600 block of 12th Avenue;
— DUI on the 2300 block of Dawson Road;
— Possession of marijuana on the 700 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 20 calls on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Contact persons on the 200 block of Pinson Road, the 800 block of Putney Avenue, the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2100 block of Habersham Road and the 3200 block of Twinflower Road;
— Animal call on the 400 block of Lumpkin Street;
— Disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Westview Drive;
— Discharging firearm on the 1400 block of River Pointe Drive;
— Burglary in progress on the 3600 block of Namdi Street;
— Building check on the 1000 block of Butternut Avenue;
— Loud music at the intersection of War Eagle Drive and Pine Bluff Road;
— Civil dispute on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 3500 block of Fleming Road and the 100 block of North Rosewood Drive;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive;
— Suicide attempt on Lonesome Road;
— Auto accident at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Antioch Road;
— Criminal trespass on the 2200 block of Camden Lane;
— Suspicious person on the 1300 block of Miller Street.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 10 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Water or steam leak on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Detector activation, no fire, on the 2800 block of Winterwood Avenue;
— Power line down on the 1500 block of Edgerly Avenue;
— EMS call on the 200 block of West Society Avenue;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 1800 block of Gillionville Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services reports were not immediately available Friday.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks