ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 23 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Theft by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court and the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Missing person on the 800 block of West Mercer Avenue;
♦ Computer theft on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Burglary on the 1600 block of Beverly Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1000 block of University Street, the 2300 block of Jewel Street, the 400 block of West Society Avenue and the 1300 block of North Madison Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 700 block of Goodall Avenue, the 400 block of Florence Drive and the 1100 block of West Fourth Avenue;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 1800 block of Sycamore Court;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 1800 block of Pine Needle Lane and the 2000 block of Tompkins Avenue;
♦ Theft by taking on the 1900 block of Meadow Drive;
♦ Statutory rape on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 400 block of Rosser Lane and the 1600 block of Beverly Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 1100 block of Hilltop Drive;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue;
♦ Forgery on the 1100 block of North Westover Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 26 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Theft on the 2800 block of Astoria Drove;
♦ Burglary alarm on the 200 block of North Hibiscus Road, the 1600 block of Lily Pond Road, the 4800 block of Millbrooke Road, the 1300 block of Sylvester Highway, the 5100 block of Grandview Drive and the 2300 block of Howard Drive;
♦ Traffic stop at the intersection of Radium Springs Road and East Oakridge Drive;
♦ Assistance to Georgia State Patrol at the intersection of South County Line Road and Thomas Road;
♦ Assistance to Albany Police Department at the intersection of South Westover Boulevard and Oakridge Drive;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1800 block of Liberty Expressway;
♦ Suspicious person on the 3000 block of Sylvester Road and the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Welfare check on the 900 block of Barbragale Avenue;
♦ Auto accident on the 4000 block of Nelms Road, the 1200 block of Gaissert Road and the 1600 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Animal at large on the 4500 block of Gillionville Road and the 1600 block of Antioch Road;
♦ Fraud on the 1300 block of River Pointe Drive;
♦ Contact person on the 1200 block of Moultrie Road, the intersection of Newton Road and Pinyon Drive, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 300 block of Branch Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm activated, no fires, on the 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 3800 block of Old Dawson Road and the 200 block of West First Avenue;
♦ Smoke odor on the 900 block of West Mercer Avenue;
♦ EMS call on the 900 block of Ninth Avenue;
♦ Auto accident on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue, the intersection of West Highland Avenue and South Slappey Boulevard, the 2600 block of Gillionville Road, the intersection of Gillionville Road and East Oglethorpe Avenue and the intersection of Gail Avenue and Gillionville Road;
♦ Power line down on the 2700 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Water or steam leak on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 67 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included three abdominal pains/problems, one allergic reaction/sting, one back pain, five chest pains, six respiratory issues, 21 general sicknesses, two diabetics, one obstetrics call, one seizure, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included two drug overdoses, 12 auto accident calls and four falls. Other calls included one air medical transport, four local transports and one medical alert activation.
