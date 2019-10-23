ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 26 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Injured person on the 2400 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 1300 block of 11th Avenue and the 1300 block of Mercantile Drive;
♦ Missing person on the 600 block of Cherry Avenue;
♦ First-degree forgery on the 100 block of Logan Court;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1200 block of Kingstown Court;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 2500 block of Forsythe Street and the 700 block of South McKinley Street;
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 1500 block of Martha Street and the 900 block of West Tift Avenue;
♦ Open container on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 600 block of Pinson Road;
♦ Simple assault on the 1200 block of Westwood Drive;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 700 block of Hobson Street, the 3500 block of Habersham Road and the 700 block of West Tift Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 600 block of Jefferies Avenue, the 100 Frost Street, the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, the 1200 block of Gillionville Road and the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Theft by taking on the 1500 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Entering autos on the 1600 block of Jean Avenue and the 1400 block of South Harding Street;
♦ Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 600 block of 16th Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to 29 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarms on the 3300 block of Twinflower Road and the 1600 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of Miller Street;
♦ Open door on the 2200 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Building checks on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road, the 3200 block of Pinyon Drive, the 4000 block of Moultrie Road, the 4800 block of Hill Road and the 2100 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Accidents on the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Road, the 1800 block of Moultrie Road, the intersection of North County Line Road and Harris Road, the 1800 block of Antioch Road, the intersection of Lovers Lane Road and North Jefferson Street, and the 2200 block of Oakhaven Drive;
♦ Suspicious vehicles on the 4800 block of Mustang Drive and the intersection of Newton Road and Hardup Road;
♦ Statutory rape on South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Suspicious noises on the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive;
♦ Suicide attempt on the 3900 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Animal at large on the 1200 block of Gaissert Road;
♦ 911 hang-ups on the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road and the 5200 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Miscellaneous problem on the 500 block of Champion Avenue;
♦ Recovered property on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Funeral escort on the 1200 block of Moultrie Road.
ALBANY FIRE : The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 16 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Building fire on the 1400 block of Nelms Road;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Lovers Lane Road and North Jefferson Street, the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 2200 block of Oakhaven Drive and the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Front Street;
♦ EMS assists on the 1600 block of Radium Springs Road and the 3400 block of Bellingham Lane;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard and the 400 block of South Audubon Drive;
♦ Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire on the 500 block of Greenwood Drive;
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 56 calls on Monday, available reports show. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one allergic reaction/sting, one back pain call, one unknown problem/man down, five chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 21 general sickness calls, one fainting, one altered mental status, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and two cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included one overdose, four auto accidents, six falls and one animal bite. Other calls included one local transport and one medical medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks