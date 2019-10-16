ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 21 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Reckless conduct on the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 2800 block of Falcon Lane and the first block of Sutton Place;
— Removal or abandonment of shopping carts on the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct at the intersection of Leonard Avenue and Mock Road and the 900 block of Rood Street;
— Discharging firearm on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
— First-degree burglaries on the 600 block of Albert Court and the 1400 block of Elva Street;
— Simple battery on the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 100 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of Pinson Road;
— Shoplifting on the 2400 block of Sylvester Road;
— Criminal trespass on the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue and the 400 block of Cannon Avenue;
— Suspended/revoked license at the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and 21st Avenue;
— Unruly child on the 1900 block of Schley Avenue;
— Aggravated sexual battery on the 900 block of West Residence Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 1300 block of Hobson Street;
— Aggravated assault, family violence, cutting tool, on the 800 block of North Van Buren Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 22 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Contact persons on the 3000 block of Woodridge Court, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 3700 block of Countryside Drive and the 6100 block of Elliott Drive;
— Assistance to another agency on the 100 block of Bennett Drive;
— Building check on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Family violence on the 1200 block of Williamsburg Road and the 300 block of South Rosewood Drive Southeast;
— Assistance to a motorists on the 7000 block of Newton Road and the 1600 block of Pecan Lane;
— Wanted person on the 1700 block of Nelms Road;
— Theft by taking on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Auto accident on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Animals at large on the 500 block of Champion Avenue and the 2600 block of Fox Hollow Court;
— Burglar alarm on the 3100 block of Higgins Drive;
— Miscellaneous problem at the intersection of Sylvester Road and Acree Avenue;
— Suspicious persons on the 2800 block of Spring Flats Road, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Hancock Road, and the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Road block on the 3800 block of Sylvester Road;
— Contact police on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— EMS call on the 1600 block of Lowell Lane;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 1700 block of Gillionville Road, the intersection of North Magnolia Street and North Ingleside Drive and the intersection of Gillionville Road and Logan Court;
— Gas leak on the 900 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 1000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Unauthorized burning on the 100 block of Bennett Drive;
— Alarm systems due to malfunction on the 1700 block of Cordell Avenue and the 2400 block of Gillionville Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 58 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, three chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, two faintings, one altered mental status, one stroke, one seizure, three abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and five cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included four auto accidents, three falls and one laceration. Other calls included two standby for APD and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks