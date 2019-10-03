ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 35 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 100 block of Agnes Avenue, the 400 block of Wells Avenue and the 1600 block of McArthur Street;
— Thefts by taking on the 400 block of Heard Avenue, the 800 block of West Mercer Avenue, the 2200 block of Ashford Drive and the 1200 block of Rawson Drive;
— Pedestrians soliciting rides or business on the 2000 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Third-degree forgery on the 100 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the intersection of West Highland Avenue and South Davis Street, and the 1200 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Entering autos on the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue and the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 2500 block of Stuart Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 1100 block of West Third Avenue;
— Computer theft on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
— Interfering with city officers on the 600 block of Sands Drive;
— First-degree forgery on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Simple battery on the 2400 block of Rosebrier Avenue;
— Theft by conversion on the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue;
— Unruly child on the 2700 block of Pine Valley Road;
— Second-degree burglary on the 1100 block of South Madison Street;
— First-degree burglary on the 200 block of North Madison Street;
— Possession of cocaine on the 200 block of South Harding Street;
— Shoplifting on the 3200 block of Gillionville Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1300 block of Edward Drive;
— Missing person on the 1000 block of West Mercer Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 20 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Burglar alarms on the 5800 block of Newton Road, the 4500 block of La Costa Drive, the 1200 block of Paul Lane, the 2600 block of New Castle Lane and the 5800 block of Newton Road;
— Animals running at large on the 1500 block of Canary Avenue, the 4200 block of Nichols Street and the 3300 block of Twinflower Road;
— Criminal trespass on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Contact person on the 1500 block of Moultrie Road;
— Auto accident on the 100 block of Byron Plantation Road;
— Suspicious person on the 1600 block of Pecan Lane;
— Wanted person on the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
— Armed robbery on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Traffic arrest at the intersection of South Mock Road and Moultrie Road;
— Family violence on the 1300 block of South Mock Road and the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Suspicious autos on the 6100 block of Elliott Drive and the 2500 block of the Liberty Expressway.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 14 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Animal rescue on the 2200 block of Longleaf Drive;
— EMS assists on the 3300 block of Westgate Drive and the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Smoke detector activation, no fire, on the 800 block 15th Avenue;
— Gas leak, on the 3000 block of Ember Court;
— Grass fire on the 1200 block of McKenzie Road;
— Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 11th Avenue and and Palmyra Road;
— Aircraft standby on the 3900 block of Newton Road;
— Unauthorized burnings on the 500 block of Ninth Avenue and the 2500 block of Imperial Street;
— Passenger vehicle fire on the 1400 block of Dawson Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 67 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, five unknown problems/men down, two chest pain calls, 11 respiratory issues, 15 general sickness calls, three faintings, three altered mental statuses, one stroke, one obstretics issue, four seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and four cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included one overdose, five auto accidents, one automated crash notification, three falls, two assaults and one gunshot/stabbing victim. Other calls included two medical alert activations.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks