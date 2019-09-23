ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 127 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Aggravated assaults with a firearms on the 300 block of Grant Place, the 400 block of Bush Street, the 900 block of North Davis Street, the 600 block of Mission Court and the 1500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1800 block of Seay Court, the 1000 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 1500 block of Malone Drive and the 1900 block of Barnesdale Way;
♦ Loitering on the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Entering autos on the 1400 block of Owens Avenue, the 700 block of 14th Avenue, the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue and the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive;
♦ Possession of cocaine on the 600 block of Tift Avenue;
♦ Open containers on the 100 block of North Front Street and the 1100 block of Newton Road;
♦ Unruly child on the 200 block of Slater King Drive;
♦ Warrant services on the 2600 block of Gillionville Road, the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue, the 2800 block of Meredyth Drive, the 2600 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1100 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 1500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Deceased person on the 200 block of Thornton Drive;
♦ Possession of drug-related objects on the 500 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Possession of Schedule I controlled substance on the 500 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1800 block of Avalon Avenue, the 1400 block of Mercer Avenue, the 700 block of Sixth Avenue, the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue, the 1800 block of Greenvale Road, the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 400 block of West Society Avenue, the 3700 block of Castle Pines Lane, the 700 block of Corn Avenue, the 200 block of West First Avenue and the 100 block of North Front Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 300 block of Slater King Drive, the 1600 block of Northwood Drive, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, the 100 block of Telfair Avenue, the 2300 block of West Doublegate Drive, the 2000 block of Palmyra Road, the 400 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 1800 block of Barnesdale Way and the 1000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 2200 block of Dame Street, the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue and, the 200 block of Franklin Drive;
♦ Property damage on the 300 block of Grant Place;
♦ Found property on the 100 block of Chehaw Park Road;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 500 block of 16th Avenue, the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 1900 block of Palmyra Road and the intersection of Cason Street, the 500 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 600 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Simple battery on the 1400 block of Eager Drive, the 900 block of West Tift Avenue, the 300 block of West Broad Avenue, the 200 block of Morningside Drive and the 900 block of West Society Avenue;
♦ Interference with officers prohibited on the 700 block of East Broad Avenue;
♦ Reckless driving on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Disabled/abandoned vehicles on the 1400 block of North Madison Street and the 300 block of Cason Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1700 block of West Oakridge Drive and the 300 block of Slater King Drive;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 800 block of Hobson Street, the 500 block of Hobson Street, the 1200 block of Lee Street, the 600 block of 16th Avenue, the 600 block of South Van Buren Street, the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 2200 block of Wallington Drive, the 1900 block of Palmyra Road, the 500 block of Maxwell Drive, the 1900 block of Palmyra Road, the 200 block of Turner Field Road, the 2200 block of Stratford Drive, the 2000 block of 12th Avenue, the 400 block of Fifth Avenue, the 90 block of Dobbs Drive, the 400 block of Cason Street, the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue and the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ No license on person on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Thefts by taking, motor vehicle, on the 600 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Burglaries on the 400 block of Dorsett Avenue and the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ No insurance on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 400 block of Cason Street;
♦ Suspended or revoked license on the 400 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 1500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 500 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 1400 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Recovered contraband on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 300 block of Cason Street;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the 200 block of Cone Street and the 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Suicide attempt on West Fourth Avenue;
♦ Recovered property on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Property damage on the 1000 block of Amsterdan Lane;
♦ Injured person on the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 800 block of Cotton Avenue;
♦ Impounded vehicles at the intersection of Cason Street and East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1400 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Affray on the 100 block of South Front Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 19 incidents on Sunday and early Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Contact persons on the 300 block of Pinson Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 2100 block of Habersham Road, the 900 block of Strout Avenue, the 1600 block of Lily Pond Road, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the 5800 block of Newton Road;
♦ Loud music at the intersection of Blue Springs Road and Martin Luther King Jr Drive;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 100 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Personal welfare check on the 2000 block of South County Line Road;
♦ Family violence on the 1200 block of South County Line Road, the 1200 block of Paul Lane and the 1000 block of Butternut Avenue;
♦ Suspicious auto on the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 2500 block of Charles Court, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Building check at the intersection of Lonesome Road and Newton Road;
♦ Animal at large on the 2400 block of Cherry Laurel Lane.
ALBANY FIRE♦ : The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 25 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of South Westover Boulevard and West Oakridge Drive, the intersection of Pine Avenue and North Monroe Street, the 3000 block of Gillionville Road, the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2400 block of Westgate Drive, and the intersection of South Jefferson Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Building fire on the 1800 block of Sharon Avenue;
♦ Assistance to police or other government agency on the 1200 block of Kingstown Court;
♦ Smoke or odor removal on the 500 block of Pinson Road and the 1200 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ High-angle rescue on the 400 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire on the 3500 block of Shannon Road;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 1800 block of Gillionville Road and the 500 block of Hobson Street;
♦ EMS assistance on the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, the 300 block of South Mock Road and the 2200 block of Leonard Avenue;
♦ Gasoline or other flammable substance at the intersection of North Front Street and West Broad Avenue;
♦ Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 900 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Detector activation, no fire, on the 400 block of Edgewood Lane.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 46 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included three abdominal pains/problems, one unknown problem/man down, one well check, three respiratory issues, 15 general sickness calls, three faintings, two altered mental statuses, two diabetic issues, one seizure, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and two cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included one auto accident, four falls, one laceration and one assault. Other calls included one local transport and three air medical transports.