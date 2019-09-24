ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 23 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass on the 1500 block of Henri Avenue, the 500 block of Landings Lane, the 500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
— Aggravated assault with a firearm on the 300 block of Grant Place;
— Entering autos on the 600 block of 16th Avenue and the 1400 block of Owens Avenue;
— Criminal damage to property on the 2400 block of Whispering Pines Circle;
— Disorderly conduct on the 300 block of Moultrie Road;
— Thefts by taking, less than $1,500, on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 900 block of North Davis Street, the 2500 block of East Doublegate Drive, the 200 block of Wright Drive and the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue;
— Child molestation on the 500 block of Swift Street;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1200 block of Catalina Lane and the 2600 block of Cardinal Street;
— Runaway juvenile on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
— Open container on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Suspended or revoked license on the 1700 block of Pineknoll Lane;
— Injured persons on the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue and the 600 block of Seventh Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 76 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one back pain call, three unknown/men down calls, two chest pain calls, 11 respiratory issues, 22 general sickness calls, two fainting calls, two altered mental status calls, one diabetic issue, two seizures, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and one various medical call. Trauma calls included one overdose, six auto accidents, eight falls, two lacerations, two assaults and one fire. Other calls included one air transport, one EMS special service and one local transport.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin