ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 53 calls on Wednesday and Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Aggravated assaults/firearms on the 500 block of Swift Street and the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Battery/family violence on the 100 block of East Road;
♦ Armed robbery on the 1500 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 2000 block of Clark Avenue, the 500 block of Rosenberg Street, the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle, the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue and the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1300 block of Mercantile Drive, the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard, the 1000 block o Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 400 block of Mulberry Lane, the 2000 block of Tompkins Avenue, the 2200 block of West Town Road, the 1100 block of Newton Road, the 700 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 200 block of South Jefferson Street, the 2000 block of Nottingham Way, the 2800 block of Meredith Drive and the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Entering autos on the 700 block of West Society Avenue and the 1100 block of St. Andrews Drive;
♦ Theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Discharging firearm on the 900 block of West Fourth Avenue;
♦ Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Simple battery on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue and the 2400 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Suicide or attempts on West Oglethorpe Boulevard and West Society Avenue;
♦ Pointing or aiming a firearm on the 1700 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Forgeries on the 2300 block of Dawson Road and the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Burglaries on the 1500 block of Webb Street and the 1100 block of Swift Street;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 1100 block of South Davis Street;
♦ Thefts by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 900 block of West Highland Avenue, the 2400 block of Clark Avenue and the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 400 block of Medlock Avenue and the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Violation of family violence order on the 700 block of Mobile Avenue;
♦ Simple assault on the 1200 block of West Rosedale Avenue;
♦ Theft by taking, motor vehicle, on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Hit and run on the 2200 block of East Oghethorpe Boulevard;
♦ DUI, alcohol, on the 200 block of South McKinley Street;
♦ Open container on the 200 block of South McKinley Street;
♦ Injured persons on the 2600 block of Pointe North Boulevard and the 400 block of West Third Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 20 calls on Thursday and Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglar alarms on the 300 block of Osprey Road, the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road and the 1300 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 1800 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Assist Georgia State Patrol on the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Animals at large on the 5500 block of Sassafras Avenue, the 300 block of Pine Bluff Road, the 2400 block of Roxanna Road, the 3600 block of Council Road and the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road, the 300 block of Brown Street, the 1400 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 2400 block of Cherry Laurel Lane and the 4900 block of Van Cise Lane;
♦ Loud music on the First block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2000 block of Weymouth Drive and the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
♦ Contact police at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Holly Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 21 calls on Wednesday and Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 1500 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1200 block of West Oakridge Drive, the 2600 block of Radium Springs Road and the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Chemical hazard, no spill, on the 100 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Water leak on the 200 block of Collins Street;
♦ Grass fire on the 700 block of Andover Lane;
♦ Gas leak on the 1600 block of Gadsden Drive;
♦ Trash fire on the 100 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Auto accidents on the 900 block of Faulk Court, the 1200 block of Eight Mile Road, at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and the Liberty Expressway, the 2000 block of Newton Road, the 2600 block of West Gordon Avenue, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Clark Avenue, the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard, and the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Arcing or shorted electrical equipment on the 2800 block of Raybun Court.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 63 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two chest pain calls, six respiratory issues, 25 general sickness calls, one fainting, two diabetic issues, two altered mental status calls, one stroke, three diabetic issues, one obstetrics call, three seizures, three abnormal behavior/suicide attempts, one cardiac arrest/death and one other call. Trauma calls included two overdose calls, two auto accidents, six falls, two lacerations and one assault. Other calls included one standby for Albany police.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin